FREE PODCAST 5/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 6 – Prestige Worldwide): Steph & Josh take a look at the prestige of men’s world championships of today compared to yesteryear (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. Stephanie and Josh read some listener emails before determining which of the two current main WWE titles is most relevant. They discussed what makes a world championship prestigious and whether having multiple versions waters down their value before considering some unworthy champions and others who may have been a world champion if there had been a second one in their day. The conversation wound around to the lineage of AEW’s young title and some of the missteps along the way as they decided if the prestige of men’s world titles is currently worse or better than previous eras.

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