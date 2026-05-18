TKO President Mark Shapiro admits running WrestleMania in Las Vegas may have been a mistake

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TKO President Mark Shaprio has admitted that it might have been a mistake for WWE to run WrestleMania in Las Vegas in back-to-back years instead of going to New Orleans as was originally scheduled.

“Maybe it’s a mistake I made because Vegas was so huge last year and such a winner for our fans and the product that I said to Nick Khan, ‘We’ve gotta go back to Vegas next year,'” said Shapiro in an interview with Brian Sozzi of Yahoo Finance that was recored prior to WrestleMania. “We have to move New Orleans down the road and we got to come back to Vegas.’”

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The move to comeback to Las Vegas led to poor ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, which became part of WWE storylines heading into the show where the company offered discounts on WrestleMania tickets during Smackdown to get them to move ahead of the event. Despite that. Shapiro says he does not regret holding WrestleMania in Las Vegas again.

“Absolutely no regrets on going back to Vegas,” said Shaprio. “But the only reason you’re hearing some of the, ‘Hey it’s not what it was last year,’ it’s because we’re not benefiting from the first mover experience.”