WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/15): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Gunther’s decision on whether to join Smackdown, Trick Williams returns to University of South Carolina

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 15, 2026

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLONIAL LIFE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 8,519 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Smackdown stopped at the University of South Carolina this week. The WWE Champion Cody Rhode arrived at the arena holding the contract for Gunther to face him at Clash at Italy, which remained unsigned. The WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth were shown in a split screen with the MFT members Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, and Tama Tonga, as Priest was set to take on Tonga tonight because Truth is still injured. Others shown were Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, B-Fab, Michin, and Jade Cargill. Lastly, hometown talent and United States Champion Trick Williams was shown walking on the University football field. The camera panned out to show the entire field and Trick with arms outstretched, as the scoreboard said, “Welcome Home.”

– Trick Williams made his entrance to a huge ovation. He was accompanied by his buddy Lil Yachty and the University of South Carolina mascot. Many fans waved white

Whoop that Trick” towels. Joe Tessitore declared that the famous quote “you can’t go home again” didn’t apply tonight. Trick said he was representing his high school, the university, and then name-dropped a street and a local Chicken & Waffles restaurant. He talked ate chicken wings and dripped lemon pepper sauce on his shoes and thus birthed the “lemon pepper steppers.” He talked about having good days and bad day while playing for the Gamecocks. He shouted out his parents sitting in the front row and told everyone to look at the star they’ve created.

The Miz and Kit Wilson came out to dampen the homecoming party. With all the mascots lately Miz wondered if this was Sesame Street. Wilson gyrated at Cocky the mascot. Yachty said they were cursed but Miz vehemently denied it. Kit recited a “slam poem” and it went like this:

“You wouldn’t last a day on the streets where I grew up. Kit from Buckinghamshire England is going to lyrically mess you up. Trick and Yachty, while you’re two obnoxious folk. That’s two egos the Miz will never stroke. This town is filled with bros and nasty jocks. Only to be united by the love of their toxic Gamecocks.”

Yachty rebutted with:

On your tombstone it’ll read, Kit Wilson better known for assisting the Miz. I already completed show biz. I don’t really know who you is. But that tan got you yellow, like the road on The Wiz. Ya’ll ain’t as handsome as we is. And that’s the reason ya’ll sick. It would be a shame if we show Columbia how to whoop that trick. I’m a diamond platinum artist. I did done it all. Ahh, (looked at Trick) they made we came out with Cocky. Cuz Miz got little tiny balls.

Miz and Kit were upset while the fans obviously chanted “Tiny Balls” because they are sheep. Miz said they weren’t bringing that chant back and that they weren’t cursed. He said if he lived here he’s volunteer to move to Tennessee. Miz asked for a referee and said he was going to whoop Trick’s ass in front of his mama. They started fighting and Trick clotheslined Miz over the top rope. The fans erupted for Trick again. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Terrible segment. The “diamond platinum” artist just got shown up by Mr. Toxic. I’ve praised Lil Yachty for his work in WWE to this point, but this was brutal. The fans didn’t even react to his rhymes unto he said tiny balls. At least we learned how the lemon pepper steppers were born, though in my experience that flavor is a dry rub rather than a sauce.)

(1) TRICK WILLIAMS (w/Little Yachty, Cocky the Mascot) vs. THE MIZ (w/Kit Wilson) – Non-title match

Trick pushed Miz down and shortly after hit a flying clothesline. Lil Yachty was on the outside with a cigar in his mouth. I was presumably unlit. Miz took control with a running boot to the head and then mocked Trick. Trick rallied with a neckbreaker, some corner punches and stomps, but missed a Trick Shot. Miz escaped to the floor for a respite but Trick met him there with a big uppercut. Trick threw Miz into the barricade and then back into the ring. Kit hit a flying elbow on Trick behind the referee’s back, so he counted. Miz with a baseball slide into Trick and then he went over and talked trash to Yachty as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

They traded yay/boo strikes and yay prevailed. Trick was on fire and hit a Bookend for a two-count. He countered a Skull Crushing Finale with a roll-up for a decent nearfall. Miz rebounded with a snap DDT for a two-count of his own. Miz hit a few “No” kicks but after winding up for one Trick reversed into another roll-up for a one-count. Trick got distracted by Kit and almost got rolled up because of it. They traded pinfall attempts. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale and covered but Trick kicked out. Miz was incredulous.

Miz grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring and slid back in. Yachty grabbed it from him as Tessitore yelled “Yachty saved the day.” Yachty struck Kit with the stick and threw him over the announce desk. Back in the ring, Miz got hit with the Trick Shot and Trick covered for the win.

WINNER: Trick Williams by pinfall in 11:00.

After the match, the fans celebrated their hometown hero by raining down “money” and chants on him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another win for Trick who continues to be presented as an important player on Smackdown .)

– Cathy Kelley welcomed Carmelo Hayes back to Smackdown after a little time off and asked him about his match tonight with Ricky Saints. Hayes said he’s been watching the United States Champion be made into a mockery over the last month and he wants it back. He said “let’s talk about it” to acknowledge the current champion and his former NXT rival. Ricky Saints walked up and was disrespected that Hayes hadn’t even said hello to him. Hayes said that Saints was going to be humbled one day, just like Hayes was. Saints said he would teach him a lesson tonight.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back Carmelo Hayes. Your matches have been missed. I fear that tonight isn’t going to be your night though.)

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis stood in front of his office with Rey Fenix. He told Fenix that was impressed with how he’s been tearing things up in AAA. Sami Zayn came up and told Aldis that he was ashamed of how he acted during his U.S. title match at Backlash. Zayn said he needed to go back to doing things the right way and needed another U.S. title shot to make it happen. Aldis said he had his rematch and had to earn another one. Zayn said he’d earned it over the last few years. He wanted to redeem himself for his “ride or die fans.” Aldis advised him to go deal with his issues because he is entitled. Aldis left. Fenix asked Zayn what was wrong with him. Zayn said it was everybody else. Fenix said he didn’t recognize him anymore and walked off. [c]

– Cathy Kelley talked to Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige about the big targets on their backs. They said they refused to give them up easily. Nia Jax and Lash Legend came up and said that they hope they keep the titles until they can take them from that at Saturday Night’s Main Event next weekend. Brie’s music started playing so they left to go to the ring for their match. It was a mild reaction at best.

(2) PAIGE & BRIE BELLA vs. GIULIA & KIANA JAMES – Non-title match

James started off by shoving Brie to the canvas. Brie recovered with a Russian leg sweep and tagged Paige in. Brie hit a bulldog followed by a running knee from Paige, who covered for an early two-count. Giulia tagged in and hit some strikes in the corner and a snap suplex. She covered for a two-count. Paige turned the momentum with a dropkick and claimed that this was her house, though I think the fans disagreed. James took Paige out by the legs on the apron and Giulia rammed her head into the ringpost. [c]

Paige made a lukewarm tag to Brie who came in with a weak looking missile dropkick. She yelled Brie Mode like she does, followed by the some “Yes” kicks to both heels. Brie hit a Bella Buster and covered for a nearfall that Giulia broke up. Giulia officially tagged in and they double teamed Brie. Giulia hit a stalling brain buster but Paige broke up the subsequent cover. There was a poorly choreographed spot where Giulia waited by the ropes so that James could redirect a charging Paige into her, sending them both careening to the floor. Back in the ring, Brie rolled up James for a two-count. James was up quick with a superkick but Brie got the knees up on a standing moonsault attempt. Brie tagged in Paige who hit the Rampage DDT and covered for the three count.

WINNERS: Brie Bella and Paige via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I don’t think Paige and Brie are making it past Saturday Night’s Main Event as champions. The miscues between Giulia and James continued.)

– Cody Rhodes was walking in the back because he was up next. [c]

– Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton was asked by Cathy Kelley about all the alliances in the singles division. Stratton said some incomprehensible nonsense as she seemed to be waiting for something happen. Sure enough, Giulia and James walked by in the distance behind her, arguing about their previous match. Stratton said that unlike them she was just fine on her own. Chelsea Green walked up excited to see her, but Stratton said she was looking for Green to tell her she doesn’t like being partnered up. Green clearly still wanted to be a team with Stratton, but Stratton wasn’t on board. Green tried to cover for that by saying “that’s so us.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They seem to be trying another odd-couple pairing (see Bliss & Flair) but I’m not seeing any chemistry between these two. Hopefully it gets better because Green deserves to have something to sink her teeth into.)

[HOUR TWO]

– The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes excitedly made his way to the ring. He hugged a teenage girl who may never shower again. Rhodes was dressed more for a dinner party than a wrestling match. He threw a couple comfy chairs from ringside into the ring. Then he grabbed a table and slid that in too as he continued setting up for an impromptu

“contract signing.” He set everything up and put the WWE title and contract on the table. He called out Gunter who quickly came out on stage wearing a suit and holding a microphone. Gunther lamented Cody for trying to find a way to make this all about him, just like a typical American. Gunther said that it would be his title. Cody said it was simple and said, “please come to the ring to sign this contract so that you are guaranteed to get your ass kicked at Clash in Italy.” The crowd liked that he said ass.

Royce Keys came out on stage and stared at Gunther. He said that if Gunther wouldn’t sign the contract then he would. Keys went directly to the ring. Cody momentarily stood in his way but was about to let him sign it. Gunther ran down and they grabbed the pen from each other a couple times. Aldis came out told Gunther that he overplayed his hand and now the title shot was up for grabs. Aldis made a number one contender match between Keys and Gunther for tonight. Gunther ran after Aldis while Keys remained in the ring to hear Cody spout his new catchphrase “I’m easy to find, hard to beat.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Well, done segment. It humbled Gunther. It also made Keys look hungry and resourceful for seizing an opportunity. I will always appreciate it when wrestlers want to win a championship. Unrelated note, I don’t like it when champions are crowned due to a fan vote and don’t actually have to win a match. I sure hope nothing like THAT ever happens because that would be silly and finally transition professional wrestling into a glorified stunt-show wouldn’t it?)

– Solo Sikoa told Tama Tonga in the back that the tag titles could wait and asked him twice if he understood the assignment. He told Talla they were going to go talk to Royce Keys. Shinsuke Nakamura came up and started talking to Tama but Talla returned and destroyed him. He told Shinsuke that he warned him and then put him through a table. [c]

– Aldis and Gunther argued in the back. Aldis told him that he overplayed his hand and now he had to earn his title shot. Gunther threw his jacket and said Aldis should be glad he’s on Smackdown.

– Carmelo Hayes entered for the next match. Ricky Saints made his way to the ring.

(3) CARMELO HAYES vs. RICKY SAINTS

The bell rang as Hayes was throwing his jacket out of the ring, so the heel Saints attacked him from behind. Wade Barrett correctly pointed out that it was Hayes’s mistake for turning his back on his opponent. There was a lot of action early until Hayes halted it with a big dropkick. Hayes hit some chops in the corner. Saints reversed and Irish Whip and walked the ropes before dropping an Old School. Hayes positioned Saints with his head draped over the apron and hit the springboard backward legdrop, then a huge somersault flip to the outside as they went to a split screen. [c]

Hayes hit a frog splash and held his ribs as he covered for a two-count. Barrett pointed out that Hayes didn’t tightly pin him because he hurt himself on the splash. Saints dodged a First 48 attempt and hit a high-angled driver and covered for a nearfall. They went to another split screen to show a quick movie preview. Weird. Hayes rallied with three thrust kicks, then a springboard clothesline that looked tremendous. Hayes was effectively rallying the crowd behind him. He executed a Dirty Diana that scored another nearfall. There was a “Let’s go Melo” chant. Hayes reversed a suplex into a small package that rolled a few times and didn’t result in anything. Saints hit what Tessitore referred to as a “slam with such force” and covered for another two-count. Saints screamed in frustration.

Saints tried to lift Hayes up but he kept collapsing. Saints finally got him up but Hayes hit a First 48 codebreaker. Saints kicked out of the cover. Hayes jumped off the tope rope but Saints moved and hit the Revolution DDT. Saints covered for the one…two…Saints over-rotated and sort of fell off the cover attempt. Saints thought about what to do next. He rammed Hayes’s head into the turnbuckle and covered while using the ropes for leverage. Referee Charles Robinson noticed and stopped his count. Saints argued with Robinson. Hayes rolled up Saints, using the bottom rope for leverage himself, and scored the three count.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes via pinfall in 12:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I was pleasantly surprised to see Hayes get the win here, even in his return match after a month off. It was notable that Hayes cheated to win. It is ill-advised to turn him heel in my opinion because, as the announcers pointed out, Hayes is able to rally a crowd behind him. But it’s WWE and they probably want to pull the trigger on the Hayes vs. Trick feud already. I believe Hayes would benefit from a move to Raw and the IC title picture.)

– R-Truth talked to Royce Keys somewhere in the back. He thanked him for helping them with the Judgment Day. Truth asked him to join their new Judgement Day 2000 club and he said he’d think about it. Out walked Keys and in walked Damian Priest. Priest asked why the MFT take out everyone except Keys. He warned Truth to be careful. Truth also apologized for interfering last week when Priest told him not to and it cost them. Priest said that Truth couldn’t go out there tonight because he wasn’t medically cleared and needed to stay safe. Priest left with Truth calling “I love you” after him. [c]

(Quick plug: I created a comic series called BadWill. Imagine the Goodwill store, but one that only sells the emotional leftovers of failed relationships. Would you be mad if your ex donated all your baseball cards, including a Ken Griffey Jr. rookie!? What about your favorite guitar? If you like well-developed characters, a unique premise, and wacky shenanigans, I think you’ll enjoy BadWill!

You can grab a print copy of for $7.99 plus shipping or go digital for $4.99 at https://badwillcomic.com.

– Danhausen walked somewhere in the back in the dark. He was back in his cloning lab, He talked on some old timey phone about how the Mini-hausen experiment was a huge success, then told the (presumably non-existent) person on the line never to call again. Danhausen said he was on to something bigger and better and dragged in a body on a gurney under a sheet. He maniacally typed on his old computer.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: No idea what he’s creating but I hope it is better than that Mini-hausen letdown at Backlash.)

– Damian Priest entered for his match. Tama Tonga entered with Talla Tonga and Solo Sikoa joining him on stage but not going to the ring with him.

(4) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. TAMA TONGA

Tama blindsided Priest before the bell rang. The neanderthal referee saw that as the appropriate time to call for the bell to ring. Appreciating the reward from the official, Tama beat down on Priest. Priest recovered and took control momentarily until missing a clothesline and getting rolled up for an early two-count. Priest hit an enziguri that caused Tama to bail to the floor. Tama leapt off the steps and laid out Priest with a forearm. [c]

Tama cinched in a choke while sitting on the top rope. Priest broke free and Tama hit a dragon leg whip and a DDT resulting in a two-count. Barrett noted that Tama had dominated the match thus far but questioned whether he could close it out. Priest rallied with a shoulder block and spin kick. Then he hit a flatliner a lined up Tama for a corner splash into a Broken Arrow. He hooked the leg for the one…two…he kicked out. Priest wanted to hit a rebound lariat but Tama sensed it and rolled out to ringside. Priest shoulder blocked Tama up and over the announce desk.

Priest got up on the top rope but lost his balance and awkwardly crotched himself. Tama hit a swinging neckbreaker to earn another nearfall. Tama set him up in a double underhook position but Priest escaped and wanted the South of Heaven Tama escaped but Priest quickly leveled him with a rebound lariat. Priest hit the South of Heaven chokeslam and covered for the three count.

WINNERS: Damian Priest by pinfall in 10:00.

After the match, Talla Tonga attacked Priest. Solo then gave him the Samoan Spike.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Solo and Talla didn’t care enough to help Tama before he got pinned. To be fair, that made ME happy since those types of finishes are played out. Looks like the MFT are in line for a tag title shot but it will be interesting to see which two members get it.)

– Sami Zayn was upset and was talking to someone off screen about how things had changed around here. They panned out and it was planking vegetable Johnny Gargano again. Wifey Candice LeRae walked up and said she was entitled to a husband that didn’t lay around all the time. She stormed off. Zayn said you had to tune out the noise. Zayn left and Gargano briefly looked up at him.

[HOUR THREE]

– Jade Cargill led her group of Michin and B-Fab to the ring. Jade said that everyone acts tough when she’s not in the building. Jade said that she would defeat Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship at Clash in Italy. She reveled in the crowd’s boos. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss came out to argue. Flair said that the crowd didn’t want Jade to talk because this was Flair country. Jade referred to them as Ripley’s backup dancers. Bliss said that her backup dancers weren’t even making Jade look good. Flair and Bliss got in the ring for their match. Jade asked them to entertain her because she was getting bored of them. [c]

– They showed a Blake Monroe vignette.

(5) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS vs. MICHIN & B-FAB (w/Jade Cargill)

Flair dominated Michin early so she bailed to the floor. Flair called for Jade to get in the ring. Michin got back in and chop blocked Flair. Flair rallied until Michin yanked her down by her hair. Michin with a hurricanrana and a spin kick that rattled Flair. Michin missed a dropkick leading to Flair doing her weird “Devil’s Kiss position flippy thing” that I don’t know how else to describe. Bliss and B-Fab tagged in with Bliss gaining the early advantage. Bliss missed a somersault and B-Fab pounced on her. B-Fab showed good fire while talking trash in the ring. She caught Bliss of the rope with a sidewalk slam and a cover for a nearfall. [c]

Michin was in control of Bliss after the break. Michin struck Flair on the apron. So, like a dumb babyface Flair tried to get in the ring, which the referee prevented and allowed the heels to double team Bliss behind his back. Bliss hit a DDT and made the hot tag. Flair with a crossbody on B-Fab as the crowd got into the match. Flair set a table for two at Flair’s chop house as the crowd woo’d along. Flair yelled “hey Jade this is for you b*tch.” She gave B-Fab a fallaway slam and a suplex to Michin. Jade got up on the apron to distract Flair. B-Fab used that distraction to seize Flair off the top rope. She then hit a double pump kick and covered but Bliss broke it up. B-Fab rolled up Flair in a cheeky way but Flair rolled through and hooked in the Figure Four. Michin prevented her from turning it into a Figure Eight. Flair clotheslined Michin to the floor and blind-tagged Bliss. Bliss came in and hit the Sister Abigail and covered but Jade pulled Bliss to the floor. Jade slugged Bliss and the referee called for the disqualification.

WINNERS: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss by disqualification in 12:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a decent TV match with an inconclusive result because WWE never actually explains the decisions. I guess I voted that Flair and Bliss won.)

– Post-match, they all brawled. Flair threw Michin over the announce desk. She gave Michin a big boot and invited Jade into the ring. Jade didn’t so Flair went out to get in her face. They cut to the women’s locker room with Fatal Influence. Cathy Kelley asked them about their influence on the women’s division. They said they were at the top of the food chain and that all the other women pretended to be together but they all secretly hated each other. Jacy Jayne said that soon they would have all the gold. [c]

– Flair and Bliss were recovering in the back. Flair questioned where Ripley was tonight. Bliss said they did need help but Flair said she wasn’t a “I need help” person. Bliss understood but said they were outnumbered and Ripley owed them one. Flair acknowledged that and said Bliss had gotten them this far.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I just want to point out that Bliss always does good, believable work outside of the ring. Very underrated in my opinion.)

– They replayed the events of Raw between The Bloodline and Jacob Fatu.

– Royce Keys was getting ready for his match. Solo Sikoa told him that he could help him become champion and that they could run Smackdown together. He also said that he would hate to see what happened to Shinsuke happen to Keys. Keys said, “I’ve got this.” Solo retorted “Jacob [Fatu] said the same thing.”

– Gunther entered for the main event. [c]

(6) ROYCE KEYS vs. GUNTHER –Number One Contender match for WWE Championship

Tessitore noted that it was amazing to see Keys in a spot like this in only his fourth match on Smackdown. Gunther bailed to the floor after a lock up. The referee counted and Gunther was back in at five. Gunther bailed again and the crowd booed. Gunther returned and grabbed side headlock while audibly telling Keys what to do next. Keys dropped Gunther with an explosive shoulder block. Gunther hit some big chops but Keys caught one and pushed him into the corner. Gunther ran into a powerslam and Keys covered for a two-count. Gunther went back to the floor. Barrett said that Keys was making it look like child’s play so far. Keys went to ringside and whipped Gunther twice into the barricade. On the floor, Gunther again didn’t even try to hide it when he told Keys to whip him into the announce desk. Guess what Keys did? You guessed it. They went to a split screen. [c]

Gunther regained control during the commercial but Keys dropped him again with a clothesline. When they got up Gunther leveled Keys with a knife-edge chop. Keys started to reverse a suplex but Gunther chopped him. Gunther went for another suplex but Keys did finally reverse into one of his own. Barrett reminded that the winner of this match would get a title shot at Clash at Italy against the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Keys slammed Gunther multiple times onto the announce desk then rolled him into the ring. Gunther missed a big boot in the corner and Keys capitalized with a corner smash. Gunther exploded out of the other corner with a clothesline. Gunther went up top but Keys quickly met him there with a superplex. Keys covered for a nearfall

Both men struggled to get to their feet. They looked exhausted. Gunther got Keys in the sleeper hold and he fell down with it. he had it locked in as Keys began to fade. Solo showed up at ringside and tried to wake up Keys. Keys got to his feet and Gunther broke the hold. He went for a powerbomb but Keys back body dropped out of it. They traded stiff clotheslines. Keys floored Gunther with one and covered for the one…two…Gunther kicked out. Keys hit another corner splash. He went for another powerslam but Gunther slipped out and locked in the sleeper hold for a second time. Keys tried to rally while down on his knees. He got back up and Gunther broke the hold again. Keys drove Gunther down with a shoulder block that also took out the referee. Solo slid a chair into the ring and Keys picked it up. He then threw it in Solo’s face. Gunther attacked from behind and leveled him with another big clothesline. Gunther powerbombed Keys and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Gunther by pinfall in 16:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a very hard-hitting match and a hell of an impressive performance by Keys. Gunther needs to quit being so obvious about calling the match in front of the camera. If you listened to Wade and I last week, you’ll know we speculated that Keys could join the MFT. We were wrong.)

– After the match, Cody Rhodes stormed the ring and gave Gunther the Cross Rhodes. The show ended with Cody standing tall.

**Follow me on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ecorbridge22/) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eric.corbridge) and hit me up if you want to chat more WWE or give feedback. I always enjoy talking about wrestling!**