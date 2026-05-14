FREE PODCAST 5/14 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Parks pick whether Cody, Sheamus, or Barrett would be a bigger star, Christian after Edge, why isn’t Orton a household name (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the May 5, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They discussed with live callers the big story on this week’s Smackdown, Christian’s push in general, the lack of character-defining gimmicks these days, Triple H’s future influence on WWE, the Wrestling vs. Entertainment paradigm, this week’s Raw, why isn’t Randy Orton a household name, and more. On the VIP Aftershow, they discuss who will rise among Smackdown’s top heel trio of Sheamus, Cody Rhodes, and Wade Barrett, plus what are the pros and cons of Christian as a WWE top star?

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