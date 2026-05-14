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VIP PODCAST 5/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Gingerbread Man, Rousey vs. Carano preview, Darby’s latest title defenses, Backlash fallout, more (54 min.)

May 14, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including starting with Todd’s firm stance on Smackdown being built around the Gingerbread Man funeral, plus Backlash fallout
  • A review of NXT and all it’s baked-in flaws in terms of it’s presentation philosophy
  • A review of the AEW Fairway to Hell special and AEW Dynamite including the latest Darby Allin AEW World Title defenses
  • A review of the latest UFC event, the Gina Carano vs. Ronda Rousey fight, and more.

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-sections/todd-martin-collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/wrestlingthroughtheyears

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wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

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THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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