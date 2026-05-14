FREE PODCAST 5/14 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Wells talk Rey and Dom, Jimmy confronts Roman, Sonya-Pearce dynamic (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (5-14-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Kelly Wells to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the final WWE Backlash PPV hype, Jimmy Uso confronts Roman Reigns again, Jimmy faces Cesaro, Natalya & Tamina capture Smackdown Tag Team Titles from Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, King Corbin vs. King of Strong Style, Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, speculation on Rey & Dominik’s future as a team, speculation on the Sonya Deville-Adam Pearce dynamic, and more.
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