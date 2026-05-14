VIP PODCAST 5/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar-AEW, AI booking, Cena Classic reaction, Bill Watts, Tiffany Stratton, McMahon-Turner, Verne’s retirement, Oba Femi, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

The John Cena Classic and possible confusion over whether it’s a tournament and, in general, just how putrid the concept is

Would it be worth it for Tony Khan to offer Brock Lesnar a huge deal to sign with AEW?

What’s the right path for Oba Femi?

Why would security come to the aid of WWE wresters given how terribly wrestlers treat WWE security during Raw and Smackdown?

Was Vince McMahon hypocritical in his criticism of Ted Turner’s aggressive tactics?

Was it a mistake or were there alternatives to having Verne Gagne retire as AWA Champion?

If other sports could make some teams heels and others babyface, would that be good for business?

What are the top face-face, heel-face, and heel-heel matches over the years?

Why didn’t Bill Watts do better in WCW and the WWF after his highly-praised work and reputation for his work in Mid-South?

Can Tiffany Stratton get back on track with a heel turn?

Is pro wrestling as an industry overachieving or underachieving given the handicap of being an orchestrated fictional portrayal of sports but the benefit of having total control over stories and who wins?

Will WWE use AI for booking? What are the pros and cons?

What is there left for Seth Rollins in WWE?

Is it a mistake for Zilla Fatu to say wouldn’t consider AEW as an option?

The latest on the Raja Jackson plea deal.

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com