WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026

Where: COLUMBIA, S.C. AT COLONIAL LIFE ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,519 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gunther to decide whether to move to SmackDown to challenge Cody Rhodes

Trick Williams to return to University of South Carolina for a homecoming celebration

Jade Cargill to speak

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/8): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Gunther explaining attack on Cody Rhodes, Stratton vs. James for U.S title, Gingerbread Man funeral

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Joe Hendry announces he’s recorded an album with WWE Music that will drop this summer, on how close he came to getting a match with John Cena