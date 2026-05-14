TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (5/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2026

Where: SACRAMENTO, CALIF. AT SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,156 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,637. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

K.C. Navarro vs. A.J. Francis – Sactown Street Fight (with guest commentator Chris Caray)

TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal

Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander – TNA X-Division Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls match

Rosemary & Allie vs. Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore (with Tessa Blanchard)

Lei Ying Lee to speak

Mike Santana to speak

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/7): Moose & Slater vs. The System, Grace vs. Lee, EC3 vs. Young

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams on working with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, AMC providing TNA with more exposure, the TNA partnership with NXT