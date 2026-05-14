WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Bron Breakks Out, Danhausen: Very Nice, Very Overexposed, Look to the Sky, Turning Trick, Sayonara Kabuki Warriors, Jey Sidelined

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With WWE Backlash in the rear-view mirror and WrestleMania a distant memory, the tempo of WWE events is only picking up. Saturday Night’s Main Event is only a week away, with Clash in Italy takes place the following week.

To keep up with these events, storylines are unfolding quickly in the post-WrestleMania season.

Who’s heating up and who’s cooling off?

Rising Star of the Week: Bron Breakker

For years, WWE has framed Bron Breakker as the next big thing. Lacking a signature victory over an established star, he remained perpetually on the cusp.

Until now.

Breakker’s match with Seth Rollins was hard-hitting, and exciting. Breakker looked a bit lost on occasion, but for the most part he kept up with Rollins and performed well. Breakker’s win was relatively clean, making this a statement win for him.

This wasn’t just a win. It was a statement.

Beating a newly returned Rollins sends a clear message: Breakker isn’t “next up” anymore, he’s already here.

Ask Oba Femi what one breakout win can do for credibility. From here, Breakker feels like a legitimate threat to anyone in the company – Reigns, Cody, and beyond.

Runner-up: Iyo Sky

Being left off WrestleMania seemed like a big slight for Sky, who is consistently one of the Women’s Division’s top performers. WWE creative made it up to Iyo by giving her and Asuka a featured spot on the Backlash card, as well as giving her a clean win over Asuka, and another the following night on Raw over up-and-comer Sol Ruca.

Both matches allowed Sky the time and stage to do what she does best: perform in long-form competitive matches which overdeliver on expectations.

This week WWE has reminded viewers that Sky is still a top act.

Expect her to challenge for Liv Morgan’s Women’s World Championship in the near future.

Second Runner up: The Kabuki Warriors

Absence, they say, makes the heart grow fonder.

Sometimes, the best thing for a wrestler’s career is an extended break. It gives fans a chance to miss them and experience some nostalgia. It prevents the wrestler form being defined downward through repeated use as enhancement talent, gives WWE creative a chance to refresh and re-imagine their presentation, and can inspire novel storylines on their return.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are prime examples.

The Kabuki Warriors have been in a holding pattern for some time. Asuka’s mistreatment of Kairi Sane, and resentment of Sky and Rhea Ripley had grown stale, after being left unresolved for so long. The duo have not held gold for years and haven’t gotten involved in any other significant storylines.

Asuka and Sane needed a change. A significant time away from WWE is just that. If and when they return, the Kabuki Warriors will be greeted with far greater enthusiasm and appreciation than they’ve lately enjoyed.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Fading Star of the Week: Danhausen

One of the fastest-rising stars of the spring, Danhausen has quickly reached the point of overexposure. Comedy acts are typically better in small doses, and Danhausen is no exception.

His tag team match against Miz and Kit Wilson at Backlash featured good performances by all involved and entertaining in isolation, but was ill-conceived in the context of the entire show. This type of comedy match (like those of Mr. Iguana) goes beyond straining credulity, and diminishes not only his opponents, but professional wrestling as a whole.

The Looney-tunes action of these matches makes it alarmingly clear to viewers that wrestling is in no way based in reality. Breaking viewer’s suspension of disbelief so fully comes at the expense of our overall enjoyment of the show. How can we fully invest in seeing more serious matches after being reminded that what we’re seeing isn’t real?

Danhausen is clearly talented and does have value for WWE programming, but not at the cost of viewers’ immersive experience. If I never see another Danhausen or Mr. Iguana match, I’ll be well pleased.

First Runner-Up: Trick Williams

Trick Williams is a hot act, and a PLE win over Sami Zayn accompanied by a double-turn should have hastened his momentum significantly. Instead, his momentum has stalled.

Lets talk about it.

Williams’ greatest asset is his cool factor. His involvement with the corny Gingerbread Man character greatly detracted from that.

Williams’ face turn should have been definitive. Instead, it has been drawn out and muddled by his continuing to fall back on heel tactics and behaviors. Insulting the fans and using obnoxious manager Lil Yachty to cheat during matches only complicates what should be simple. Fans want to cheer for Williams, but his behavior makes it difficult.

Willliams’ win over Sami Zayn should have been a showcase for his strength and skill. Instead, the match was largely focused around Sami’s interactions with the crowd and with Yachty, Sami was in control for most of the match, and Williams’ only won because Sami was distracted.

WWE has a star on their hands, but only if they treat him right. His mishandling in recent months has been a step in the wrong direction.

Second Runner-Up: Jey Uso

Jey Uso is far better in a supporting role than as a protagonist. WWE gave him every chance to succeed as a main event act, even giving him an extremely rare win over Gunther at WrestleMania and a run with the World Heavyweight Championship. Fans, corporate, and the Yeet Man himself all wanted it to work.

It was not to be.

Jey far better suited to the secondary role he’s played in recent weeks: as a second to Roman Reigns or a body to feed to Jacob Fatu. The storyline hasn’t been so much a rehash of the Bloodline as it has been a sequel. Jey is far more comfortable and competent in this supporting role.