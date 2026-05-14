NXT HITS & MISSES (5/12): Naraku debut, Mason Rook promo, Kendall Grey vs. Kelani Jordan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TATUM PAXLEY & LIZZIE RAIN vs. NIKKITA LYONS & ZARIA – HIT

The wrestling was good here, with everyone looking solid. A good week 3 for Lizzie Rain. It’s a good idea to focus on her in-ring energy in these early days, and she was the main focus here. Nikita Lyons, on what may be her last chance after a long time in developmental, looked pretty good too! All wrestlers are in the shake-up for the North American Championship, keeping it interesting.

NARAKU (f/k/a EVIL) vs. LINCE DORADO – HIT

I like this way to introduce a new wrestler. Keeping it short allows the newcomers’ signature moves to be introduced to a new audience. I much prefer this style of debut match over a 50/50 one. Naraku has a standout entrance and look (and don’t forget that three-syllable name ideal for chants).

You can see the extra experience and confidence Naraku has, and this was an ideal debut to get him rolling. Don’t expect Naraku to be in NXT for an extended time, so he’ll be in that main event scene before you know it.

BIRTHRIGHT (Stacks & Charlie Dempsey & Uriah Connors vs. E K PROSPER & SEAN LEGACY & TATE WILDER – HIT

EK Prosper continues to fight against his given WWE name. He’s explosive in the ring and was a standout here. Sean Legacy is also great. He could be a real workhorse for NXT, and they could slot him into any feud with a promising heel, and you’d be safe in the knowledge that the in-ring side would be looked after.

This was Tate Wilder’s debut, because of the nature of a six-man tag, he didn’t have a great deal of time in the ring, but he definitely maximised his minutes with an impressive showing. I liked the subplot of Wilder costing his team by wanting to stay in the ring, being selfish to a degree, and Legacy was great on the apron, getting his frustration across.

THE CULLING CINEMATIC – MISS

It’s clear from this that Izzy Dame is being positioned as the Liv Morgan of the group, a leadership role. She’s obviously the best prospect, so it makes sense for her to outrank Shawn Spears. But the cheesy music took me out of it and wasn’t needed.

MASON ROOK CONTRACT SIGNING – MISS

That crowd chant is already locked in thanks to Mr Cena. He delivered what he was given well enough, but it wasn’t groundbreaking. Rook’s problem is that he looks so young and clean. He just needs to dirty up a bit, Kevin Owens style. Tony D’s interference was pretty standard stuff, and I’m unsure why Cam Hendrix is involved, too. It’s been 3 weeks of blink and you’ll miss them run ins from him.

OTM SEGMENT – HUGE HIT

The whole vibe of this was great. It was way more natural and real than almost any pre-taped segment I’ve seen in an age. OTM are a surefire hit and, if given the chance, could really help a tag team division revival. Credit to as well to backstage reporter Emily Agard. She was great here. The whole segment just worked. Highly recommend you give this a watch.

JACKSON DRAKE vs. NOAM DAR – MISS

Minor miss. Good 10-minute match, Dar seems set to be an experienced head to elevate others at this stage. I gave it a miss due to the minor interference from Lockwood, which led to the win; I would have preferred a more substantial moment from her to build her threat level rather than just a little shove. A few weeks of the big physicality like she did last week with the slam would establish her presence.

KENDAL GREY vs. KELANI JORDAN – HIT

Both wrestlers are excellent, and this was really good for the time they had. There’s no doubt their in-ring work is easily main roster-ready.

With all the title talk from Vic Joseph and Booker T, and the distraction interference at the end of the match from the Lola Vice and Izzy Dame brawl, either we’re getting an eliminator or, unfortunately, a three or four-way for the title very soon.

Overall, they are achieving what was forced upon them, a fresh feeling product with new names highlighted. My show highlight – the Emily Agard segment with OTM.