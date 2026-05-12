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NXT PREVIEW (5/12): Announced matches, location, how to watch

May 12, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Naraku’s in-ring debut
  • Sean Legacy & Tate Wilder & E.K. Prosper vs. BirthRight (Uriah Connors & Lexis King & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (with Arianna Grace)
  • Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake (with Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)
  • Zaria & Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain
  • Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey (with Wren Sinclair)

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (5/5): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights, Jaida Parker vs. Kali Armstrong, Lola Vice vs. The Culling, Hank & Tank vs. Dark State

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Keanu Carver’s standout performance, an intriguing debut for a new broadcast team member, a heel who worked like babyface

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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