NXT PREVIEW (5/12): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Naraku’s in-ring debut
- Sean Legacy & Tate Wilder & E.K. Prosper vs. BirthRight (Uriah Connors & Lexis King & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (with Arianna Grace)
- Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake (with Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)
- Zaria & Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain
- Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey (with Wren Sinclair)
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (5/5): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights, Jaida Parker vs. Kali Armstrong, Lola Vice vs. The Culling, Hank & Tank vs. Dark State
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Keanu Carver’s standout performance, an intriguing debut for a new broadcast team member, a heel who worked like babyface
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