AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/13): Keller’s report on Darby defending AEW World Title against Takeshita, Ospreay vs. Ace Austin, Knight TNT Title Open Chalenge, MJF speaks, Owen Tournament Brackets

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 13, 2026

ASHEVILLE , N.C. AT HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,376 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,727. The arena has a capacity of 7,674 spectators when configured for concerts. On AEW’s previous visit to the arena for the Sept. 1, 2025 Dynamite, it drew 3,402.

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PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Christopher Adams to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. Joshua White also will join the post-show as an on-site correspondent.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a close-up of the pyro on the stage (never a sign of a huge crowd). Then the camera panned back and showed sections of the audience around the ring and close-ups of cheering fans. Excalibur hyped the top matches and segments.

-Renee Paquette approached MJF earlier in the day as he was being filmed walking into the arena. She asked about the hair vs. title match contract, and said Darby said he’d never defend the title against him if he doesn’t agree to the stip. (How is that suddenly a champion’s prerogative?) The camera followed MJF as he noticed everyone backstage was bald as he walked past around a dozen backstage workers who were all bald. (This was right out of an episode of “The Twilight Zone.” Tommaso Ciampa took off his hat and eyed him. Ricochet told MJF he is going to look great bald, ‘but just not as good as me.”

-Tony Schiavone said, “I didn’t realize we had so many bald people around here.”

(Keller’s Analysis: For that gag to work, you either have to believe in coincidences, not care if AEW sets aside any semblance of this being an unscripted show for the sake a gag, or everyone decided to get together to taunt MJF as a practical joke. I’m telling himself it’s that last option.)

(1) FTR (Dax & Cash) & THE DOGS ( (Clark Connors & David Finlay) & TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & CHRISTIAN CAGE & ADAM COPELAND & ORANGE CASSIDY

The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. FTR got in some early offense. The Bucks rallied against The Doggs at 4:00. Stokely Hathaway yanked on their boots. They pulled him into the ring. He begged off and apparently offered them his watch as a bribe to leave him alone. FTR recovered enough to go on the attack. The Bucks took all the keels down. Nick Jackson tagged in Christian and he blocked the Bucks doing a superkick and instead kicked Cash in the crotch leading to a two count. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Copeland hot-tagged in after the break and the crowd popped as he went on the attack against Connors. Stokely was on commentary here. With all five heels down in the ring and all five faces setting up moves from all four corners and mid-ring, Stokely channeled Jim Ross and asked, “What is this and why is it allowed?” FTR came back and a Shatter Machien on Copeland, but Cassidy shoved Connor off of Copeland mid-count.

Cassidy slow-kicked TR mid-ring. They set up Shatter Machine in response. The Bucks intervened. Ciampa entered. Christian gave him a Kill Switch. Connor knocked Christian down and to the floor. The Bucks and Copeland triple superkicked Connors. Cassidy landed an Orange Punch. Copeland hit a spear for the three count on Connors. Christian was bleeding from underneath his eye socket.

WINNERS: Bucks & Christian & Copeland & Cassidy in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fun, all-action opener with good athleticism and some comedic spots mixed in.)

-They cut to the latest segment of The Death Riders training Will Ospreay. This was outdoors on a rooftop. Ospreay did a bridge onto his head to build strength as Mox showed him hows to apply a Bulldog Choke submission on Wheeler Yuta. Mox and Ospreay stood and chatted. Mox talked about Ospreay being care free like a bird back when he won the Super Juniors. He said everybody then came in and made everything complicated, years pass, and life happens with family and responsibilities, plus bad things happen, bad choices catch up to you, and it’s weight on your shoulders and you can’t fly like a bird anymore. He said he can still fly, but he’s more dangerous because now he’s a bird of pray. He told him not to go out and wrestle to protect something, but rather give something. Mox turned and yelled at Wheeler about something as Ospreay contemplated Mox’s comments. [c]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita – AEW World Championship match

Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue & Julia Hart & Thekla) vs. The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) & Hikaru Shida

Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

Orange Cassidy & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay) & Tommaso Ciampa

Kevin Knight TNT Championship Open Challenge

Owen Hart Tournament brackets to be announced

MJF to speak