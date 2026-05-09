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AEW COLLISION: FAIRWAY TO HELL PREVIEW (5/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 9, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2026 – 8 P.M. ET / 7 P.M. CT

Where: PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. AT SOFI CENTER

How To Watch: TBS / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 897 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 1,500 spectators when configured for golf.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Darby Allin vs. Pac – AEW World Championship match
  • “Jungle” Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis – AEW National Championship match
  • Divine Dominion (“Megasus” Megan Bayne & “Colossal” Lena Kross) to be in Action

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/6): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby vs. Knight, Moxley vs. Juice, Carmeon & Shirakawa vs. Shida & Statlander, Moxley-Ospreay

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The tribute to Ted Turner, Darby Allin’s streak continues, Will Ospreay needs better friends, Kris Statlander needs to cut one out of her life

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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