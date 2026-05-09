VIP PODCAST 5/9 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Alan4L: NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night 1 and Night 2 overview, in-depth thoughts on Newman vs. Takagi match, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Alan4L for an overview of the NJPW Wrestling Dontaku PPVs. They discuss the big matches from both nights with a focus on Yota Tsuji defending the IWGP Global Hvt. Championship against Andrade el Idolo on night 1 and Callum Newman defending the IWGP Hvt. Championship against Shingo Takagi on night 2. They also discuss several matches that were set up for Dominion on both nights. The show concludes with a look at Callum Newman & Jake Lee vs. Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji at NJPW Road in Karatsu Ignition to Dominion with the stipulation that if Tsuji or Takagi pinned Newman, they would get a shot at the IWGP Hvt. Championship. If Takagi or Tsuji lost, neither of them would be able to challenge Newman for the title for as long as he is champion. Download this show now!

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