WWE BACKLASH RESULTS (5/9): Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu, Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, Iyo vs. Asuka, Trick vs. Sami, Danhausen mystery partner

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE BACKLASH PLE

MAY 9, 2026

TAMPA, FLA. AT BENCHMARK ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON ESPN+ IN THE U.S. & NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

-They showed wrestlers arriving at the arena.

-A Backlash preview video aired.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed the crowd in the arena. Cole announced a sellout crowd of over 15,000.

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. BRON BREAKKER (w/Paul Heyman)

Seth Rollins made his ring entrance. They cut to Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside. Cole said Seth is trying to stop the ascension of Breakker. Barrett said that’s the theme of the night, with “young stars trying to take down some of the pillars of WWE for the last ten-plus years.” (That was the theme my cover story in this week’s Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter (VIP member exclusive), noting that WWE could be on the verge of shifting away from the latest generation of aging and expensive stars to a new generation, so it’s interesting to see WWE play that up as a theme of this event.) Breakker then made his entrance. Cole said Seth needs to end it early as the longer it goes, it favors Breakker. (I’d have thought they’d say the opposite since Breakker runs so hot but Seth is an experienced veteran with a history of longer matches.)

Breakker charged at Seth as soon as the bell rang. Seth leapfrogged him and kicked him to the floor. He hten dove through the ropes and tackled Breakker. He threw him into the ring and clotheslined him over the top rope to the other side of the ring. He dove over the top rope at Breakker again, then punched away at him near the announce desk. Breakker fought back at ringside and threw Seth into the crowd. Cole noted his interview with Seth on the countdown show where Seth talked about how, as he nears age 40, he doesn’t know how much he has left.