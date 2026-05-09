VIP PODCAST 5/9 – WWE Backlash PLE Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann discuss Fatu-Reigns, Danhausen tag partner, Cena announcement, Asuka-Sky, Seth-Breakker, Trick-Sami (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Backlash PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Todd Martin. They begin with a reaction to the John Cena announcement including a new championship that is decided not by wins or losses, but rather how entertained fans were. Then a chronological walk through the card including Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn, Danhausen & Minihausen vs. Kit Wilson & The Miz, Asuka vs. Iyo Sky, and Roman Reigns vs. Fatu.
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