VIP PODCAST 5/9 – WWE Backlash PLE Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann discuss Fatu-Reigns, Danhausen tag partner, Cena announcement, Asuka-Sky, Seth-Breakker, Trick-Sami (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Backlash PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Todd Martin. They begin with a reaction to the John Cena announcement including a new championship that is decided not by wins or losses, but rather how entertained fans were. Then a chronological walk through the card including Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn, Danhausen & Minihausen vs. Kit Wilson & The Miz, Asuka vs. Iyo Sky, and Roman Reigns vs. Fatu.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com