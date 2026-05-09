FREE PODCAST 5/9 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-12-2021) Austin Theory vs. Karrion Kross, Breezango vs. MSK, Dunne vs. Ruff, lack of babyfaces, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-12-2021), Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup take your calls and hit the mailbag to discuss Theory vs. Kross, Breezango vs. MSK, Dunne vs. Ruff, Gonzalez vs. Martinez for the NXT Women’s title, Kushida vs. Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight title, Swerve’s new “hit” faction, lack of babyfaces in NXT, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com