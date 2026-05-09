FREE PODCAST 5/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Kevin Eck, ex-WWE writer 2011-2014, talks Reigns, McMahon, Punk, Bryan, Galloway, Cena, backstage stories and insights (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (5-5-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed ex-WWE creative team member Kevin Eck who talks about his years from 2011 to 2014 with WWE, with a wide range of topics, insights, and behind-the-scenes details on what aired on WWE television during that time period. He has expansive thoughts on C.M. Punk, Daniel Bryan, Damien Sandow, Brian Gewirtz, Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, and so many others, including first-hand interactions and details on dealing with them as part of his job. This show includes live callers and email topics.

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