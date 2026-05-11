WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MAY 11, 2026

Where: KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT FOOD CITY CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,435 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,062. The arena has a capacity of 21,678 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony with Jacob Fatu

Oba Femi Open Challenge

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) & Joe Hendry vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Logan Paul & Austin Theory)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella & Paige to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (5/4): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Reigns-Fatu contract signing, Sol Ruco confronted by Becky Lynch, Balor vs. McDonagh, Oba Femi Open Challenge, Hendry vs. Theory

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Sandman says “f— everybody” who didn’t like the crucifixion angle in ECW, his feelings on Kurt Angle’s reaction, says having Raven apologize was BS