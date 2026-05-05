WWE RAW RESULTS (5/4): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Reigns-Fatu contract signing, Sol Ruco confronted by Becky Lynch, Balor vs. McDonagh, Oba Femi Open Challenge, Hendry vs. Theory

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 4, 2026

OMAHA, NEB. AT CHI HEALTH CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Coery Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened with aerial shots of downtown Omaha. Oba Femi was shown walking backstage as Michael Cole went over the announced card. While he was going through the card, we saw wrestlers walking backstage. Roman Reigns rushed in and was greeted by G.M. Adam Pierce. Roman did not seem pleased at all tonight as he demanded Jacob Fatu from Adam Pierce. Unfortunately, the OTC would have to wait until later tonight as Adam Pierce tp;d Roman that Jacob was not here, yet. As Roman reached Gorilla position, he was greeted by Seth Rollins who seemed to be all business tonight. Rollins’s music hit and he walked past Reigns to the ring.

-Before Seth can got to the ring, he was ambushed by Bron Breaker. Bron hit Rollins with some punches and threw him onto the railing before security and Pierce came out from the back. Bron didn’t hesitate to attack security and threw Rollins into the ring. Pierce tried to get Bron up the ramp, but he ran back into the ring and hit Rollins with a spear. Crowd chanted “One more time!” as Bron exited up the ramp.

-Michael and Corey brought up The Judgement Day as they showed a recap between Finn Balor’s and Roxanne’s conversation last week.

-Backstage to The Judgement Day in the “Clubhouse,” Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez were talking. Liv made Roxanne promise to not keep any secrets from the Judgement Day family. Perez assured her she wouldn’t, but as Liv turned away, she seemed to resent her approach. After the discussion between Liv and Roxanne, Finn Balor made his entrance to the ring. [c]

(1) FINN BALOR vs. J.D. MCDONAGH

The match started off with J.D. getting the better of Finn. Finn put J.D. into headlock as they roll around the ring. J.D. got Finn into the corner and started chopping him. J.D. threw Finn to the opposite corner and Finn reversed to gain control. Finn hit a side Russian leg sweep and covered for a two count. J.D. got control and started kicking Finns legs. Finn regained control and threw J.D. out of the ring but as he went to hit the ropes Dominic interfered. Roxanne made her way down the ramp as they cut to commercial. [c]

We came back to JD taking control of the match as Liv and Raquel made their way to ring. Finn sent J.D. flying with a body drop. J.D. came back and hit a Spanish fly for a close two count. Finn climbed to the top rope, but Dominic interfered again but ended up being kicked out from ringside by the referee. Balor maintained control of the match as Liv jumped on the apron. As the referee got distracted, she threw a hammer to Roxanne who ended up hitting Finn. Balor stumbled over to the middle of the ring where J.D. hit him with a headbutt for the win.

WINNER: McDonagh in 12:00.

(Robert’s Recap: A solid opening match to start the night off, but I think everybody is ready for some heavy drama to hit The Judgement Day. They keep teasing different members having fallouts with the group, but have not capitalized on it. J.D. and Finn have plenty of history together outside of the WWE so it as no surprise their chemistry was on point for this match. Unfortunately, it just seems to be the same formula every week for The Judgement Day.)

-We go back backstage to an interview with Jackie Redmond and Seth Rollins who claimed he was not finished with Bron. [c]

-A recap of the feud between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns aired.

-A recap aired of the Joe Hendry concert last week on Raw.

-Bron and The Vision were joking around backstage as Paul Heyman walked in to discuss Seth Rollins before Logan Paul told Heyman he wantsed Hendry. Heyman told Logan no and announced a match between Theory and Hendry for later in the night.

-Intercontinental Champion Penta made his iconic entrance. [c]

(2) JE’VON EVANS & PENTA vs RUSEV & ETHAN PAGE

Unfortunately, we didn’t get an entrance from Je’Von as they returend from a commercial to Rusev standing at the bottom of the ramp. Ethan Page made his entrance next. The match opened with Rusev wrestling Je’Von. Rusev took commanding control as he tags in Ethan Page. Je’Von too control of the match and hits a suplex before talking some trash to Rusev. Je’Von tagged in Penta and they both worked over Page before Rusev came in to interfere. Rusev was thrown out of the ring as Je’Von flew over the ropes after him.

Rusev knocked Je’Von off the apron as Penta was looking to make a tag. Penta ended up getting the hot tag Je’von and he gained control of the match, flying out of the ring to take out Rusev then came back in to knock down Page. He missed an OG Cutter, but ended up tagging Penta back in. Rusev tried intervening, but was thrown out of the ring and hit by a flying Je’Von. Evans climbed up to the top rope but was knocked off by Page. Penta kicked Page out of the ring but got countered and thrown on the announce table by Rusev. After being rolled into the ring, Page hit his finisher on Penta for a surprising win.

WINNER: Rusev & Ethan Page in 11:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Great match from two recent call ups. NXT had so much talent down there and it is great seeing them utilized on television. Both Evans and Page will be stars on the main roster when the time comes.) [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

-Back from commercial, Adam Pierce was standing in the ring announcing the signing of Sol Ruca. They aired a nice little package before she made her entrance. Sol started talking about how she was very excited to be a part of Raw before Becky Lynch came out to interrupt. Becky expressed not happy with Pierce’s latest decisions on Becky’s opponents, even calling Iyo Sky, Iyo Jannetty (a dig at Marty Jannetty, the lesser of The Rockers tag team with Shawn Michaels). They threw jabs back and forth before Becky swung at Sol only to hit Pierce by mistake. The segment ended as Sol hit a Sol Snatcher on Becky, although Sol slipped on the rope and almost botched it badly.

-Another recap aired from Smackdown and from the interaction of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. This led to a backstage interview with the Usos. The Usos said Jacob needs to fall inline with the bloodline. The crowd still loves to Yeet.

(3) JOE HENDRY vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/Logan Paul)

Joe Hendry had another concert about Logan Paul before his match against Theory. It really seems like the fans loves to hate Logan Paul. Theory got some offense in before Hendry took over. Logan played to the crowd like a good heel does. Hendry hit his pose and then got attacked from behind by Logan. Joe fought back but of course the numbers game won and we saw Theory and Logan pummel Hendry. The Street Profits came out to make the save.

Bron took out The Profits by throwing Ford into the stratosphere. He was about to spear Dawkins before Rollins came back to beat down Bron and take out the rest of The Vision. Rollins wanted to hit a stomp on Bron, but he was distracted by Ford jumping over the turnbuckle. Bron hit his spear and did a crotch chop to Seth before leaving the ring.

WINNER: Joe Hendry via DQ in 5:00.

(Robert’s Recap: This was predictable once they announced the match. It was clear Logan would intervene, but at least we got a free concert out of it. Joe Hendry is over with the crowd so anything he does will get the reactions. This at least brought Rollins, Bron, and the Profits back out to get involved. Profits going after The Vision’s Tag Team Titles should make for a great match when we get it.)

-Backstage, The Judgement Day is back to call out Paige and Brie before Bayley and Lyra interrupt them.

(4) OBA FEMI vs. OTIS (w/Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri)

Oba Femi made his entrance for the Open Challenge. Tozawa came out to accept the open challenge. Or did he? Great swerve as Otis was the one to actually accept the challenge when Tozawa had a staredown with Oba, then tagged out to a willing Otis. The two big beefy men went at it, but Oba Femi obviously came out the winner.

WINNER: Oba Femi in 3:00

(Robert’s Recap: Would’ve been annoying to have a five second squash match to start the open challenge. However, once Otis tagged in, I thought it would be a better match. Even though it was quick, putting Oba up against a huge guy like Otis gave him a chance to showcase his strength and that he did.)

-Backstage Seth meets up with The Street Profits and Joe Hendry. They all agreed to stay out of each other’s way as they battled their common enemy, The Vision.

-Asuka and Iyo Sky sat down in a room with just themselves. They spoke Japanese to each other, but thankfully there were subtitles. Iyo challenged Asuka. Asuka said Iyo is not the same woman she trained and was a disappointment. A match between the two was set for Backlash. The interview ended with Adam Pierce screaming for a doctor because Asuka hit Iyo with the mist.

-Cole and Graves discussed the contract signing between both El Grande Americanos at AAA as they showed highlights. The Original Americano said the “no contact” stipulation only applies in Mexico and made a remark about Chad Gable still being hurt before making their entrance to the ring.

(4) ORIGINAL EL GRANDE AMERICANO & JULIO & BRUTO vs. EL GRANDE AMERICANO & RAYO & BRAVO

The match started off hot with both teams going at it, but settled down quickly. The crowd popped when both Americanos got tagged in. El Grande Americano (not the original) gained momentum as they went to a commercial break. [c]

The match went back and forth before El Grande Americano and Rayo got control of it. Although with help from the newly-formed Americanos Hermanos, the Original El Grande Americano hit a flying headbutt on Rayo for the pin and win.

WINNER: El Grande Americano & Americanos Hermanos in 10:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Unfortunately this feud hasn’t hit the level of heat here in America as it has in Mexico. A Solid match nonetheless, but just seems out of place, especially for viewers who have been following the storyline down in AAA. Crowd didn’t seem really into it and should probably just stay in AAA)

[HOUR THREE]

-They aired a preview of the card for Backlash this Saturday.

-Contract signing time. Roman made his entrance, but got cut off for an upcoming UFC event ad. [c]

-Back from a commercial, Roman’s entrance concluded. Roman stared daggers through Jacob as he made his entrance. Roman brought up Jacobs past and told him he technically brought him to the WWE since he brought Solo in and Solo brought Jacob. Jacob mentioned his plans to take the title and make as much money from the WWE since they have been doing it to their Bloodline for years.

Roman signed the contract with a sense of urgency, but made it clear to Jacob that him being the Tribal Chief feeds the entire family, not just one household. Fatu attacked Roman after Roman said he was beneath him. Jacob locked on the Tongan Death Grip, but Roman backed him into a corner. Fatu reversed a Superman punch and locked in the Death Grip. He threw Roman onto the table and signed the contract. And that was it.

(Robert’s Recap: While we all know how these contract signings go, this one was a bit lackluster and seemed rushed. Roman stumbled on a couple of words as it seemed like he was rushing through the promo. The segment didn’t hit like it really should have.)