WWE BACKLASH PLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Machado’s look at Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu, Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, Iyo vs. Asuka, Trick vs. Sami, Danhausen mystery partner

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On May 9, 2026, WWE Backlash will be held in the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu, World Heavyweight Championship match

Roman Reign defeated CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Roman’s plan for the title is to make it relevant like he did for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He began by calling his cousins, the Usos, to get the Bloodline back together again. Jacob Fatu came out and challenged Roman the title, thinking that it would lead him to riches. Roman pushed back, saying that Jacob is not ready for the responsibility of being champion. The Usos also got involved, basically accusing Jacob of treasonous behavior for going after Roman. Jacob has targeted Roman because when the Bloodline was on top, Roman left him out in the indies so it’s personal for him. So personal, in fact, that he’s started to attack reigns with the Tongan Death Grip, a move passed down through the family, only to be used in extreme situations.

Analysis and predictions: Roman should have this in the bag. Jacobs only shot at winning is if the Usos turn on Roman. There is also the Royce Keys factor. He’s been giving Jacob pep talks based on their shared background.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breaker

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 with the help of Paul Heyman who betrayed his two former charges. Together, they formed The Vision by adding Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed. Rollins eventually won the World Heavyweight Championship but was forced to vacate it when the Vision turned on him and took him out of action. The Vision added Austin Theory and Logan Paul to their group. From the Royal Rumble on, a masked figure began attacking the Vision, later revealed to have been Rollins out for revenge. Unfortunately, both Reed and Breaker went down with injuries. Gunther picked up the slack, granting Heyman a favor he expects to be repaid, by attacking Rollins. At WrestleMania, Rollins lost to Gunther when a returning Breaker speared Rollins. Since then, the tow have been trying to kill each other. Rollins has received some help from the Street Profits who have targeted Paul and Theory who are the World Tag Team Champions.

Analysis and predictions: Rollins has been outnumbered and has been too untrustworthy for anyone to come to his aid. Breaker should win, keeping Rollins on the back foot in Rollins’s feud with the Vision. That’s if the match even happens. It could be one of those cases where the fight goes all over the place and no match officially begins.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn, WWE United States Championship match

Ever since Trick Williams debuted on SmackDown, Sami Zayn has taken umbrage at Trick’s lack of respect for veterans like him. Eventually Sami Zayn won the WWE United States Championship and defended it against Trick, who defeated him. Trick (with Lil Yachty) had been making fun of Sami by bringing out a gingerbread man mascot. Fed up with the disrespect, Sami destroyed the mascot which led to Trick setting up a funeral, further driving Sami insane.

Analysis and predictions: Sami has slowly embraced the “sanctimonious babyface” heel role which will likely be cemented this match. A loss will likely be the last straw.

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka

Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane were a group with Asuka as the sempai for the other two. A sempai is your elder in a share profession or social setting. They are usually a mentor figure, responsible for coaching their junior (kohai) in said profession. As with any relationship, the sempai-kohai relationship can turn toxic. Asuka kicked Iyo Sky out of their group when Iyo got too friendly with Rhea Ripley. Rhea and Iyo teamed up and feuded with Asuka and Kairi as part of the greater women’s tag team scene. During their encounters, Asuka was becoming more and more abusive toward Kairi. After Rhea won the WWE Women’s Championship, she left Raw for Smackdown, leaving Iyo on her own. With Kairi Sane being released mid-storyline Iyo and Asuka set to settle things once and for all.

Analysis and predictions: While Kairi has been released by the WWE, there is always a chance she comes in for one more appearance and assists Iyo to get revenge on Asuka. Either way, Iyo Sky wins.

Danhausen & Mystery Partner vs. Miz & Kit Wilson

Danhausen has been tormenting Miz ever since Miz refused to “mentor” him and is instead mentoring Kit Wilson. Miz, tired of the abuse, agreed to mentor Danhausen but it was a trick and Miz and Kit jumped Danhausen. They challenged him to a tag team match IF Danhausen can find a partner.

Analysis and predictions: Danhausen will win but who will be his partner. During the go-home show, Kit and Miz taunted Danhausen saying that the only one that would tag with Danhausen would be Danhausen himself. I think he plans on “cloning” himself, and it would be another wrestle dressed as Danhausen. In that case I’m guessing Cena who will be at Backlash for an announcement as the two crossed paths before. There’s Jelly Roll, who has history with Kit Wilson. CM Punk and Danhausen are friends so maybe Punk-hausen.