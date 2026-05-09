FREE PODCAST 5/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel discusses AEW’s Ted Turner tribute, Darby-MJF rematch is title vs. hair, ticket sales on the rise, AEW developments into Double or Nothing, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributor Joel Dehnel flies solo while Gregg Kanner is out on assignment. He reviews the May 5th edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision from North Charleston, SC. He reviews the latest Darby title defense against the up and coming Kevin Knight. MJF gets his title rematch with his hair on the line. More setup for Double or Nothing that is smashing ticket sales.

All this and more including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach and our awesome listeners.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com

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