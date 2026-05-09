FREE PODCAST 5/8 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Corbridge discuss whether WWE made the Gingerbread Man funeral actually work, Reigns-Fatu finish theory, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout. They began with analysis of the Jacob Fatu closing hype for his match against Roman Reigns, plus Cody Rhodes-Gunther-Paul Heymaan, of course the Gingerbread Man funeral, and much more.
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