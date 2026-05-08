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VIP PODCAST 5/8 – Seven Star Podcast: Wrestling Dontaku Recap (34 min.)

May 8, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Chris Lansdell brings you a quick recap of all the major happenings from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, including the IWGP Championship match and a shocking major title change.

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