VIP PODCAST 5/8 – Seven Star Podcast: Wrestling Dontaku Recap (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Chris Lansdell brings you a quick recap of all the major happenings from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, including the IWGP Championship match and a shocking major title change.
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