FREE PODCAST 5/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Jim Valley take live calls & emails on Raw, Extreme Rules, Styles-Reigns, Shane-Steph, Club-Family, Cena’s return, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-10-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Jim Valley to talk about the previous night’s Raw, the Extreme Rules developments, the latest with Stephanie and Shane, NXT, and more with topics provided by live callers and email questions.

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