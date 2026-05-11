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VIP PODCAST 5/11 – Greg Parks Outloud! Analyzing recent NXT and developmental cuts and where they may end up, including Andre Chase, Luca Crusifino, Carlee Bright, and more (21 min.)

May 11, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at recent post-WrestleMania NXT and developmental cuts, with a specific look at their background, their experience in WWE and NXT, and what the future in wrestling could hold for them post-WWE.

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