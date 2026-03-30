John Cena upsets some fans by announcing he’s back already at WrestleMania this year, a historical context for his role

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John Cena, who retired late last year from active in-ring wrestling, is already back in WWE in a prominent role. He announced that he will be hosting WrestleMania this year.

On Twitter/X, some fans responded with confusion or disappointment.

“Are [you] retired or not? Make a decision” “I thought you retired already?” “Didn’t you retire?” And if he were to break his retirement vow, one fan had a suggestion: “Are you fighting again? I want to see you and Oba Femi fight.“

Another fan speculated Cena is back due to slower-than-desired ticket sales despite discounts being offered. Another said Cena’s presence is a sign of WWE’s failure to establish the next generation of centerpiece stars

“While the casuals will celebrate the ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ returning to the stage, this is exactly what’s holding the industry back from creating its next true megastar. We are in 2026, yet the biggest hook for WrestleMania is still a 48-year-old part-timer who ‘retired’ but can’t seem to stay away from the spotlight. By handing the hosting duties and the biggest segments to Cena, the company is admitting they haven’t successfully built anyone with half his charisma in the last decade. It’s a short-term ratings grab that starves the current roster of the ‘WrestleMania Moment’ they need to actually carry the business for the next ten years. At what point does ‘honoring a legend’ just become a crutch for a creative department that’s terrified of a future without the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras?”

WWE often has ex-wrestlers in the “guest host” role including Hulk Hogan in 2014, The Rock in 2011, The Miz in 2013, and even New Day in 2017.

Snoop Dogg and Rob Gronkowski are examples of non-wrestler hosts over the years.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on Apr. 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Allegiant Stadium. His last appearance for WWE was his retirement match against Gunther last December on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

https://x.com/JohnCena/status/2038617333862694916

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