WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2026

Where: NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,873 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,395. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory – World Tag Team Championship Street Fight

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston – Intercontinental Championship match

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Finn Bálor addresses Judgment Day

Brock Lesnar to respond to Oba Femi

C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns under one roof

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/23): Keller’s report on Penta vs. Dom for IC Title, Usos vs. Theory & Logan for Tag Titles, plus Becky, Brock, Reigns, Punk

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bret Hart comments on Bad News Brown being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, feels Brown was misunderstood