WWE RAW RESULTS (3/23): Keller’s report on Penta vs. Dom for IC Title, Usos vs. Theory & Logan for Tag Titles, plus Becky, Brock, Reigns, Punk

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WWE RAW RESULTS

MARCH 23, 2026

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Reporters: Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,813 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,830. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed wrestlers arriving or backstage including Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez; Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, The Usos, and J’Von Evans and IShowSpeed.

-A video package recapped the Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar set-up last week.

-Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out to Lesnar’s music. Lesnar wore a new “FAF5” t-shirt. Heyman said the fans were upsetting Lesnar. He said Oba Femi was being overhyped. He said Lesnar was weakened last week after having to fend off so many Seth Rollins’s masked men cohorts.

Oba came out. Fans were cheering for Oba. Lesnar attacked Oba and went for an F5, but Oba slipped away and clotheslined Lesnar over the top rope to ringside. Lesnar looked at Oba like he had never met his physical match before.

-A produced promo with Dominik Mysterio aired, building the match against Penta later for the IC Title.

-The Usos began their entrance. [c]

-Cole hyped Tony Hinchcliffe’s roast event WrestleMania weekend.

(1) THE USOS vs. AUSTIN THEORY & LOGAN PAUL – Wporld Tag Team Title match

They cut to an early break after Logan clotheslined Uso into the time keeper’s area. [c]

Cole noted the death of Dennis Condrey, part of the original Midnight Express, managed by both Jim Cornette and later Paul Heyman. Late in the match, Logan pulled out brass knuckles. L.A. Knight’s entrance theme played. Knight threw the brass knuckles to Jey, whoo hit Theory with the the. The ref saw that and DQ’d the Usos.

Jey punched Logan with the brass knux after the match.

WINNERS: Theory & Logan in 8:00 via DQ so the Usos retained the World Tag Team Titles.

-A video package aired on the C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns verbal exchanges. Graves said both were in the arena tonight.

-Becky Lynch was shown backstage. [c]

-Becky made her ring entrance. Becky began: “You boo me? You cheer someone who abandoned you for a decade, but you boo me? Okay.”

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Title match

The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. Austin Theory & Logan Paul

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Je’Von Evans vs. Grayson Waller

Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk to appear together

Brock Lesnar returns

Becky Lynch to addresses attack on A.J. Lee