FREE PODCAST 3/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Fascinating look at whether a new no. 2 could emerge in 10-15 years and did AEW check the predicted boxes, plus WM27 talk Rock, Jericho (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 18 and 21, 2011.

On the Mar. 18, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell took live phone calls for 60 minutes discussing a variety of macro and micro topics for a very expansive episode, including breaking news analysis of Impact ratings, Impact last night, WWE’s reactive response to GLAAD, the potential for Jim Ross to call a match or matches at WrestleMania 27, The Rock appearing on Raw before Mania, how WWE is using the mid-card roster at WrestleMania, Superstars’s future or non-future, whether the wrestling business has benefited 30 years removed from WrestleMania by going national with Pros & Cons discussed, the future of wrestling 10-15 years from now and how much a shallow talent pool could affect that, whether a new big player will step up to be a #2 competing against WWE, the four keys to a big player competing vs. WWE, and more.

Then on the Mar. 21, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers that night’s Raw, live comments on Chris Jericho on “Dancing with the Stars,” who calls WrestleMania 27, whether Shawn Michaels will have a role at WrestleMania, Triple H’s conditioning, live report from a caller who attended Saturday’s Raw house show at MSG, history of masked wrestlers and why Abdullah the Butcher never went to WWE, and much more.

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