FREE PODCAST 3/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Greg Parks Outloud on AEW landscape without Hangman in title picture, Alan 4L’s Potpourri of What’s Caught His Eye in March (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s special episode of the PWTorch Dailycast, it’s two free samples back to back of what are typically VIP exclusive shows. First, “Greg Parks Outloud!” looks at the AEW landscape without Hangman in title picture.

Then, Alan 4L’s Potpourri of What’s Caught His Eye in March. It’s an eclectic array of wrestlers on tap, from youngsters like Aran Sano (22) and Callum Newman (23) to veterans Tigers Mask (49) and El Satanico (76), and there’s lots to break down. Plenty of match recs from CMLL’s Homenaje A Dos Leyendas, Osaka Pro, the New Japan Cup, and if you need AEW recs, some of them too! Plus two dips into the vault with matches from 2001 and 2012 that you need to put on your watch-list. Check it out!

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