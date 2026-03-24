Bron Breakker reportedly spotted at WWE Performance Center

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Bron Breakker is heading to the WWE Performance Center to continue his rehab.

Breakker was expected to head to the WWE PC as part of the medical clearance process this week and was seen there on Monday according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Breakker aggravated a pre-existing hernia when he flipped the Raw announce table on Feb. 2. He has been out of action since that time after having surgery.

WWE officials were hopeful that Breakker would be ready to return to action in time for WrestleMania according to a report from WrestleVotes on Fightful Select. WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 in Las Vegas. There have been rumors going around that Breakker will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania if he is able to get medically cleared to return in time for WrestleMania.

Breakker was originally slated to beat C.M. Punk at WrestleMania this year for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but plans changed when WWE opted to put the WWE Undisputed Championship on Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Jan. 9 episode of Smackdown.

As of now, WWE is advertising Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton on night 1 and C.M. Punk defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns on night 2 at WrestleMania 42.