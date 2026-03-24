VIP PODCAST 3/23 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk says Roman is covered in “sweat and jizz” and uses Just for Men, Lesnar sells for Oba, Jey says he doesn’t care about tag titles, Tiffany deconstructed (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 23 edition of WWE Raw featuring C.M. Punk acknowledging that he’s old and called Roman his “young boy” and says Roman is covered in “sweat and jizz” and uses Just for Men while Roman is a prick toward his cousins and uses Jey’s cheap shot to get one-up on Punk, and then Punk laughs. It’s all weird. Also, Brock Lesnar sells again for Oba Femi, Tiffany Stratton deconstructs her character and says it’s kinda her turned up loud, Penta retains IC Title against Dominik in a match that’s not really about the IC Title, Heyman has Seth Rollins arrested for violating a restraining order, and more.

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