FREE PODCAST 3/23 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & White talk Punk-Reigns “old” theme and family in-fighting, WrestleMania angst, Lesnar selling for Oba, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White. They discuss at length the fourth C.M. Punk-Roman Reigns face-to-face and the “old” theme and family drama aspects. Is WWE flailing to get people to care about this without leaning into why fans should like either of them and what the actual stakes are in the actual match? Also, general WrestleMania line-up and build angst and what is and isn’t justified. Plus a look at the Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi follow-up, Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch-A.J. Lee, Dominik-Penta, and more with live chat and live caller contributions throughout.

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