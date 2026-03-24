NXT PREVIEW (3/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Eli Knight & Elio LeFleur vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Ricky Saints
- Jackson Drake vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Dion Lennox – Gauntlet Eliminator match for shot at NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver
- Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)
- Kelani Jordan vs. Thea Hail
- Sol Ruca and Zaria face-to-face
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (3/17): Miller’s alt-perspective on Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria for NXT Women’s Title, Tatum Paxley vs. Izzy Dame cage match for NXT North American Title
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Did the wrestlers make the most of the women’s division being spotlighted with an NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat and a cage match for the NXT Women’s North American Title?
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.