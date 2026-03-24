Mercedes Mone continues her world tour of dropping her championship titles, among an array of notable women’s matches last week

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TNA’s Dani Luna became only the second woman ever to hold the Attack World Championship, defeating Kanji in the main event of the Attack Pro Wrestling 15th Anniversary show in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday.

The promotion, founded by Pete Dunne in 2011, touted the show as its biggest ever and the main event as the most important in its history.

The defending champion, Kanji, is a two-time Progress champion and has also held gold in Rev Pro. Her in-ring capabilities and frequent appearances across promotions, wrestling both men and women, have made her one of the fastest rising fan favorites in the UK over the past two years.

The wild popularity of Luna, who has wrestled with Attack for seven years, made for a hot crowd throughout. The fact that seven men’s matches preceded the final fight on a four-and-a-half-hour show did nothing to deter the standing-room-only audience of 600+ from giving the performers an enthusiastic reception. Those fans were rewarded with a 23-minute contest that showcased two different styles working in perfect harmony – Kanji’s speed and agility up against the powerful ground attack of Luna.

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Following Luna’s victory, the locker room emptied with mostly male wrestlers surrounding the ring, cheering her on as she gave a short speech.

It was an emotional finish to an excellent match and a huge day of action on the independent scene.

Mercedes Moné’s losing streak continued as she dropped both the Bodyslam Women’s Championship and the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship to Alexxis Falcon at Rev Pro High Stakes in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England. The loss takes Moné down to three championships

On Long Island, New York, Indi Hartwell dominated the night at House of Glory x Big Event: Superclash, defeating ROH Pure Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, in a non-title match. Later that evening, she returned to cost Shotzi Blackheart her match against Mina Shirakawa.

Shayna Baszler made her first independent appearance following her departure from WWE, fighting Kristara in the main event for the International Wrestling Syndicate Championship in Montreal, Quebec. The match became a three-way when the Green Phantom cashed in his Extreme Dream medal, a Money in the Bank equivalent, and took the win.