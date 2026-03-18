NXT TV RESULTS (3/17): Miller’s alt-perspective on Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria for NXT Women’s Title, Tatum Paxley vs. Izzy Dame cage match for NXT North American Title

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NXT TV REPORT

MARCH 17, 2026

HOUSTON, TEX. AT THE 713 MUSIC HALL

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-Guest of Honor Booker T was shown arriving at the Music Hall, where he was greeted by his wrestling students. North American Champion Tatum Paxley was also shown entering the arena, as was The Culling.

(1) JACY JAYNE (c) (w/Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) vs. SOL RUCA vs. ZARIA – NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Ruca and Zaria got in each other’s faces before Fatal Influence even made their way to the ring and barely acknowledged Jayne’s existence before the bell. When the match started, Ruca and Zaria were still staring holes through each other, so Jayne simply folded her hands behind her back and took a few steps back. When Zaria charged, Jayne stepped in with a superkick to the jaw. Ruca grabbed Jayne around the waist, and the two traded rollups and pin attempts. Zaria got back into the fray and lifted Ruca by her neck in the corner. Ruca broke up a pin attempt by Jayne with a splash from the top rope.

Zaria yanked Jayne out of the ring and went in after Ruca, who flipped over her to the outside of the ring, taking out Jayne. They cut to a split-screen commercial break as Fatal Influence stood over a fallen Ruca and Zaria, who were sprawled out on the floor. [c]

As the toilet paper bears did their thing and some old women sang about eating, Zaria was clobbering Jayne, to the dismay of Fatal Influence. As they returned to full-screen, Ruca hit a flying press on both opponents. Ruca delivered a German suplex on Jayne, which Zaria followed with a kick. With Jayne temporarily out of the way, Ruca and Zaria tore into each other. Jayne soon re-entered the ring. Ruca leapfrogged a charging Zaria, who speared Jayne. Ruca delivered a spear of her own to Zaria. With Jayne and Ruca perched on the top turnbuckle, Zaria German suplexed them both to the mat.

A “this is awesome” chant broke out as Jayne delivered cannonballs to her opponents in opposite corners. Zaria hit an F5 on Jayne, then went for another one on Ruca, who converted it into an X-Factor. She nailed Jayne with a perfect Sol Snatcher, then rolled her over and pinned her with her leg sticking out, so Zaria could grab it and pull her out, which she did. She delivered an F5 to Ruca on the floor, then rolled her back in the ring. As Zaria slid under the bottom rope, Fatal Influence pulled her back out. She headbutted Reid and gave another F5 to Henley on the floor as Jayne draped her arm across Ruca. Zaria tried to break up the pin, but was too late.

WINNER: Jacy Jayne at 10:47 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a fantastic way to open the show. Jayne’s expressive mannerisms and vastly improved in-ring performance have cemented her as a solid, dependable champion. To say she has come a long way is an understatement. Zaria and Ruca displayed their disdain for each other throughout the match, which was full speed ahead from bell to bell. As is usually the case, Henley and Reid were decisive factors in the outcome of this match, so it will be interesting to see if Interim GM Robert Stone will exert his authority and maybe ban them from anywhere within a 100-mile radius of the ring the next time Jayne defends her title.)

-Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey were chatting in the back as Lexis King and crew passed by. Sinclair chastised “Charles” for beating up Tavion and ghosting her. She asked what happened to the NQCC. He told her she obviously found someone she could relate to better, so he did the same. As Grey refocused Sinclair, Lola Vice walked up and wished Sinclair luck. She talked up Grey, but then said nobody would stop her from winning the NXT title at Stand & Deliver.

-Ricky Saints was shown wandering the hallway before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Back from the break, Ricky Saints stared at his hand before making his way to the ring. An unintentionally funny moment occurred when he slipped off the second turnbuckle as he posed, causing Booker T to chuckle. Saints acknowledged the slip by saying he sometimes slips, but never falls. He told the crowd that he and Ethan Page were on the same, uh, page. He said Page was on his way to becoming North American Champion while he was on his way to another NXT title.

-At this point, Page came out and reminded Saints that he was the one who pinned Joe Hendry last week. In his condescending way, Saints mentioned that Page lost to Myles Borne twice, but said he was now back in title contention and suggested Page call out Borne. Page said he wanted the NXT title. Saints said that’s not what they planned. Hendry’s music hit, and the current NXT champ appeared. Hendry stirred the pot by telling Saints maybe he didn’t want it as bad as Page. He mentioned that they faced each other at last year’s Stand & Deliver. Saints said he won the match, which sparked an argument between the two. Just as it looked like they were going to throw down, they both attacked Hendry, but he got the better of them. Just as they were starting to believe in Joe Hendry, Tony D’Angelo hit the ring and speared Hendry. He chokeslammed Saints and Page, leaving all three men lying at his feet on the mat.

-The Progressive NXT Focus was on the newly christened BirthRight. Lexis King thanked Fit Finlay and William Regal for being there for them and told Charlie Dempsey he made the right decision. Robert Stone walked up, and Regal asked to speak with him privately. As they walked off together, Regal complimented Stone on the job he’s done thus far as GM. He said he would speak with Shawn Michaels about making his position permanent.

-Los Americanos made their way to the ring before the next commercial break. [c]

(2) LOS AMERICANOS (El Grande Americano & Rayo & Bravo) vs. THE VANITY PROJECT (Jackson Drake & Brady Baylor & Ricky Smokes) – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Smokes and Rayo began the match. Bravo quickly tagged in and out-fancied Smokes, sending him reeling into the corner. The Vanity Project soon used some dirty tactics to take control, then mocked Los Americanos with some dance moves done horribly. Los Americanos soon came back to clear the ring and showed them how the dance was supposed to be done. As the match continued, The Vanity Project turned the tide again before the next commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Evolve Champion Jackson Drake was working over Rayo. He went into a Three Amigos to loud boos, but Rayo reversed the third one and made the hot tag to Grande, who came in and cleaned house. He hit a double blockbuster for a near fall on Baylor. Bravo executed a dizzying airplane spin on Drake. Rayo and Bravo donned red and blue cowboy hats that matched their singlets, then did stereo suicide dives onto Drake and Smokes on the outside. Back in the ring, Drake hit a 450 splash on Grande for a very near fall.

Drake kicked Grande in the mouth a couple of times, but Grande fired up and landed a hard kick of his own. Rayo pointed out to the referee that Baylor was holding Drake’s feet during a pin attempt. As the referee chastised him, Bravo handed the metal plate to Grande, who headbutted Baylor off the ring apron. A series of quick tags by the luchadores led to Grande hitting a flying headbutt on Smokes for the pin.

WINNERS: Los Americanos at 12:53.

(Miller’s Take: Lots of good action in this one, as well. The crowd was fully supportive of Los Americanos, who continue to straddle the fence as tweeners. Honestly, The Vanity Project are such great heels that they can afford to eat a few losses without losing much heat.)

-Robert Stone was talking to Speed Champion Elio LeFleur when Eli Knight and Sean Legacy, the latter of whom was hobbling on crutches, approached. Legacy said he was injured in last week’s triple threat match and couldn’t compete in the tag team tournament. Stone told Knight he’d have to find a new partner or forfeit. LeFleur stepped up to the plate and said he’d team with Knight. As they walked off, Sol Ruca walked up and complained about Zaria costing her matches. She said she wanted a face-to-face with Zaria next week. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-Vic Joseph stood mid-ring and talked up the accomplishments of his commentary partner and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T before introducing him and inviting him into the ring. He said they’ve worked together for three years now and recalled how he said he wanted his legacy to be about moments and the respect of his peers. They cut to a video package of luminaries such as Shawn Michaels, Vic Joseph, Jasper Troy, Joe Hendry, Steve Austin, Jacy Jayne, Stephanie Vaquer, Trick Williams, The Miz, The Usos, and Roxanne Perez declaring their love, appreciation, and respect for Booker T. Austin said fans still ask him about the time he beat up Booker in a supermarket. Williams said he’s “Uncle Book” to him, and Vaquer said Booker T was instrumental in putting over her Devil’s Kiss with his reactions to the move. Great video!

-Sharmell (another WWE Hall of Famer in case you’d forgotten), his kids, and his students from Reality of Wrestling observed as Joseph presented a very emotional Booker with a plaque commemorating Booker T Appreciation Night. The fans loudly chanted “you deserve it” before the guest of honor addressed the crowd.

-As I correctly predicted, the feel-good moment was interrupted by Keanu Carver, who shoved a referee to the floor as he told the fans to shut up repeatedly. Sharmell, the kids, and Joseph ran to the floor and attacked a stunned Carver. No, I’m kidding. They bolted from the ring while Carver beat up a couple of random guys on his way to the ringside. Two of Booker’s students flanked him as Carver ordered him out of the ring. As Carver stepped through the ropes, the students went after him, but he easily dispatched them. As he turned to face Booker, Jasper Troy’s music hit, and he bolted to the ring. He and Carver traded blows before Troy clotheslined him over the top rope. As Carver retreated to the back, Booker shared a hug with Carver. Robert Stone led the NXT roster out onto the stage for a standing ovation.

-An outraged Booker T yelled for them to cut the music and told Robert Stone this kind of stuff shouldn’t be happening in his city, and somebody needs to take control. Oddly, they cut to a split-screen commercial break while Booker was still yelling at Stone. [c]

-During the break, the roster continued to applaud Booker as Troy raised his hand. Booker returned to the desk, the roster returned to the back, and Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey made their ring entrance, followed by a Fallon Henley-led Fatal Influence. They returned to full screen just in time for Mike Rome to make the official ring introductions.

(3) FALLON HENLEY (c) (w/Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid) vs. WREN SINCLAIR (w/Kendal Grey) – Women’s Speed Championship Match

-This being a championship match, the time limit was set for five minutes. The ladies immediately went into a series of near falls, with Sinclair eventually taking control. Henley turned the tide in her favor with four minutes to go. Booker pointed out that Henley’s shoulder was taped after taking an F5 to the floor from Zaria earlier. Sinclair fought back with three minutes left, but Henley kept her at bay. With two minutes left, Sinclair delivered blistering double-handed chops. With 1:21 left to go, Sinclair cinched in the Final Wrench, forcing Henley to tap out.

WINNER: Wren Sinclair at 3:39 to capture the Women’s Speed Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Those double-overhand chops Sinclair cut loose with were probably felt by Henley’s great-great-grandmother. It’s good to see Sinclair rise from undeserved obscurity to win championship gold, even if it is NXT’s equivalent of the European title. Henley is extremely talented and will make an impact on the main roster one day. I can’t help but think that this will be the first of two titles for the WrenQCC, as Kendal Grey looks naked without the Evolve belt she vacated last week after retaining it one final time.)

-Kendal Grey celebrated with her friend in the ring as the crowd cheered their fellow Texan. Jayne and Reid stood on the outside, looking like they’d just witnessed Jackie Gayda win the World title from Mildred Burke.

-In Robert Stone’s office, Ethan Page and Ricky Saints were complaining about Tony D’Angelo attacking them. Saints, of course, made it all about himself. Page said Saints wanted him one on one next week. Saints looked shocked and dismayed, but Stone thought it was a good idea and booked it for next week. Saints finally agreed but then added that his “good friend” Page would be in his corner. Page didn’t appear thrilled. Short, but fun segment with two of the most unlikeable characters in NXT trying to one-up each other.

-Hank & Tank bellied up to the ring before the commercial break. [c]

(4) HANK & TANK vs. BIRTHRIGHT (Uriah Connors & Stacks) (w/Lexis King & Charlie Dempsey & Arianna Grace) – #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Match

BirthRight jumped the gun with a pre-match attack. The referee held them off long enough to call for the bell, and they resumed beating on Hank. After a minute or so, he got the hot tag to Tank, who went to town on all of BirthRight. He hit a cannonball from the ring apron to the floor on King and Dempsey, then paid homage to Booker by doing his signature pose in front of him. He tagged in Hank, who nailed a superplex. Tank followed that up with a swanton, but Connors broke up the pin with a swanton of his own. Hank hit a black hole slam on Stacks to set him up for a mid-ring double belly bump, but Lexis King shoved him out of the way and took the bullet. Connors made a blind tag before sneaking in a quick rollup for the pin.

WINNERS: BirthRight at 4:26 to advance.

(Miller’s Take: This was exciting while it lasted. Hank & Tank are a formidable team who, as I’ve said previously, can move with grace that belies their size. BirthRight, being the shiny new toy of NXT, was the obvious pick to advance.)

-In the back, Joe Hendry was begging Robert Stone for a match against Tony D’Angelo. Stone told him that Saints and Page had approached him first, and Saints has the match next week. As a frustrated Hendry walked away, a commotion was heard in the background. The camera panned around the corner to reveal a brawl in progress involving DarkState and OTM. The numbers on their side, DarkState got the best of them. Stone, despite being just around the corner, didn’t bother to interject. [c]

-In a room somewhere in the back, Thea Hail was pumping up Tatum Paxley for her upcoming title defense. Paxley gleefully told her to never change and that NXT needs more people like her, which touched Hail. As Paxley left, Kelani Jordan walked up and told Hail to drop the act and start being selfish like her. Jaida Parker interrupted and told Jordan that the only thing she’s accomplished is getting her ass beat by Lola. Hail stood up and told Jordan that last week she got knocked out, but next week she’ll get tapped out.

-Elsewhere in the back, Jacy Jayne was bragging to her cohorts about beating Sol Ruca and Zaria. An upset Henley said, “You’re welcome,” and asked where they were for her match. She said she and Lainey would take care of Kendal and Wren because she knows Jacy won’t be wrestling until Stand & Deliver. As they walked off, Jayne stuttered, “I wouldn’t mind if you guys took care of Kendal. That would be good.”

-In yet another area in the back, Robert Stone told Myles Borne he was going to book a gauntlet match to determine a challenger to his North American title. BirthRight walked up and ran their mouths a bit.

-Izzi Dame walked to the cage while the rest of The Culling stood on the ramp. [c]

(5) TATUM PAXLEY (c) vs. IZZI DAME – Women’s North American Championship Steel Cage Match

Dame attacked Paxley before she entered the cage, stomping on her and slamming the cage door on her head. She tossed her into the cage and grabbed a chair as the referee called for the bell. Izzi swung and missed with the chair as Paxley recovered and thumped on her. Dame looked terrified as Paxley grinned at her. She tried to climb out and escape, but Paxley dragged her down as Joseph explained that the match could only end in pinfall or submission. Paxley joined Dame on the top rope, and the two women took turns bouncing each other’s heads off the cage before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

I could rattle them off by heart at this point…Liberty Biberty, bears that use toilet paper, blah blah blah on the right while the women battled on the left. Back to full-screen, Paxley was in full control of her challenger. Dame again tried to escape, but Paxley yanked her hard to the mat. She started to climb to the top of the cage, but Dame followed her up. They sat straddled atop the cage, exchanging blows high above the ring. Paxley again grinned like an evil Annabelle doll, but Dame managed to maneuver her into a superplex position. Paxley crashed to the mat as they showed her mother watching from the crowd.

Paxley hit a Whisper in the Wind for a near fall. Both women rose to their feet and squared off angrily against each other. Dame picked up a chair and wore Paxley out with it. She rammed her into the cage several times before hoisting her onto her shoulders. Paxley executed a modified Code Red off Dame’s shoulders, sending Dame crashing onto the chair. She picked up the chair and pitched it to Dame, then kicked the chair into her face. She followed that up with a Cemetery Driver for the victory.

WINNER: Tatum Paxley at 11:53 to retain the Women’s North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: While this felt a bit rushed, it was still pretty satisfying. Paxley showed off that dark side that is so fun, yet somewhat chilling, to watch. Dame made a good showing for herself, but without The Culling to run interference for her, she lost her bid to regain the strap.)

-As Paxley celebrated her win on the ramp, a trap door opened behind her, and Blake Monroe emerged from it to drag Paxley down into it. Both women disappeared from view momentarily until Monroe popped her head back up to gaze lovingly at the belt Paxley dropped before she was dragged into the bowels of hell.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show for the hot Houston crowd. The Booker T Appreciation ceremony was booked perfectly. After Jasper Troy was one of the several who spoke glowingly of Booker, it was no surprise to see him run to the ring to rescue him from a potential beatdown by Keanu Carver, especially after being chokeslammed through a table by Carver last week. BirthRight was all over the place this week. The OTM/DarkState saga continued. Tony D continued his path of destruction. Some cracks appeared on the surface of Fatal Influence with Henley’s title loss. All in all, this was a very enjoyable special event that gave Houston a taste of what NXT is all about.