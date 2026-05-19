NXT TV RESULTS (5/19): Wells’s live report on Tatum Paxley vs. Lizzy Rain, D’Angelo & Borne vs. Rook & Hendrix, DarkState vs. Vanity Project, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

MAY 19, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Emily Agard, Blake Howard

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(1) TONY D’ANGELO & MYLES BORNE vs. MASON ROOK & KAM HENDRIX

The youth movement continued as the heel challengers stepped into this match likely to get a win and a title shot for one of the two men. I had some internet issues early on and didn’t catch the very opening of the show, but the babyfaces were in control when the show went to its first split-screen break. [c]

Rook dominated Borne upon return and covered for two. He and Hendrix double-teamed for a splash and a fighting spirit one-count. Short-arm clothesline by Hendrix got two. Borne reached for the hot tag but Hendrix cut it off with a slam. Huge suplex by Hendrix into a two count. Rook tagged in and splashed Borne in the heel corner, then hit a spinning sit-out slam for two. Borne fought out of a double-suplex by the heels, tripped Rook in the heel corner, and made the hot tag. D dominated the match with slams and spinebusters. Spear by D’Angelo got two, broken up by Rook. Hendrix and Borne both tagged in but all four went at it. D and Rook spilled out to the floor and Rook charged D to the steps. Borne hit a tope suicida. Tavion Heights showed up out of nowhere and attacked on the outside, but a distracted Borne was left prone and he was finished and pinned by Kam Hendrix.

WINNERS: Kam Hendrix & Tony D’Angelo at 12:05.

Hendrix posed and preened after the match, and although the announcers didn’t over-tell the story, Rook was staring at him with some possible disdain.

(Wells’s Analysis: The shelves are being stocked in front of our eyes as Hendrix moves himself into a position to challenge for Borne’s title. The new talents acquitted themselves well and the dead-eyed stare by Rook set an interesting hook for the future. Hendrix hasn’t been overly fleshed out by NXT yet, but he’s really just a no-nonsense cocky athletic heel so he doesn’t need a lot of backstory. We’ll see where they go from here, now that he has a storyline to sink his teeth into)

-Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox of DarkState talked tough about the tag team championship match coming later, but in the background, their stablemates Osiris Griffin and Cutler James weren’t so sure. [c]

-Kelani Jordan showed up in street clothes and took the mic. She asked what a girl has to do around here. She said she was a major player within nine months and it makes her the fastest homegrown talent in WWE. She said she’s better than all the women they just called up to the main roster – Fatal Influence, Blake Monroe and Sol Ruca. She said she made Lola Vice tap and she’s watched a ton of women without her talent surpass her. She said other women get saddled with the word “potential” while she’s already done it. She said everyone’s getting comfortable calling her underrated.

The Culling’s music played, bringing out Izzi Dame. She said Jordan is trying to jump the line when she’s the one who’s up there. She told Jordan to do what she does best and get to the back of the line.

Lola Vice’s music played and she told them both to shut up. She said she’s a fighting champion and she’ll face Dame next week. Jordan got annoyed by this but as things broke down, Kendal Grey’s music played.

Grey started to talk but Jordan started talking smack to her. Behind Jordan, Wren Sinclair showed up and she beat down Jordan, then Vice, with her crutch. Decent enough scene, but a babyface beating down heels with a prop used to fight injury? That’s…a choice.

-Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy talked each other up backstage, but the scene shifted to one between Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno ahead of Moreno’s debut. Dar said he’d be in Moreno’s corner for the match. [c]

-In the women’s locker room, Jaida Parker took issue with Layla Diggs, from Evolve, talking up Nattie. They essentially made a match, likely for next week.

(2) ROMEO MORENO (w/Noam Dar) vs. TRISTAN ANGELS

Angels, who’s already been good from a smarmy and cocky standpoint, has self-aggrandizing music to go along with it. His production is off to a great start. Angels backed off in a corner early and then threw a cheap bitch-slap. Moreno caught Angels with a headscissor into the ropes and then a dropkick. Angels hung up Moreno in a corner and double-stomped him, then covered for two. There was a “Romeo” chant for the young kid. In the audience, Shiloh Hill was shown with Bam Bam Bigelow-style flames on his top hat and a sign that said “Mr. NXT.” Moreno hit a high cross-body to the outside and he slapped hands with Hill as the match went to commercial. [c]

Enzuigiri by Moreno, who then flew in with a missile dropkick for two. Hill was shown again mugging for some fans. Angels, who was bleeding a little from the mouth, hit another slam for two. Moreno missed in the corner but hit a headbutt, then a double stomp from the top for two. Angels rolled out to the floor. There was a “this is awesome” chant that had to be gratifying for two guys making their debuts. Angels hit his finisher.

WINNER: Tristan Angels at 8:58.

Angels said he hoped Hill enjoys the view, because he belongs out there with the plebs. He said Hill is the definition of disgrace. Hill said he disagrees and has begun his campaign to be called Mr. NXT. He asked if he should be Mr. NXT or if it should be…this guy. He threw to the screen, where a photo of Angels was shown in a suit. It was apparently supposed to be emasculating, but Angels looked pretty good in the shot, so it fell flat. This feud should be working because of the talents involved, but I didn’t love this particular segment.

(Wells’s Analysis: This was a very strong match for both guys, who are already trusted with a long-form match early in their NXT careers. I think they have something with Moreno but I’m dead certain they have something with Angels, who could challenge for top championships if things break right for him)

-Tatum Paxley & Lola Vice talked in the back, and they were joined by Myles Borne & Tony D’Angelo, who all talked about the loneliness of being champions. This is the VERY rare scene available because all four singles champions are on the same side; in this case, babyface. Three broke off, and then D’Angelo stepped away right into the cackling Naraku, who said “EVIL…always strikes when you least expect it.”

-Lizzy Rain was introduced ahead of her match. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-In a promoted segment, Shawn Spears told Niko Vance pointed out that he got them a match against OTM for next week. Vance pushed back, saying that’s the week Dame has her championship match and that should be their focus. Dame showed up, still nursing the superkick to her mouth earlier, and reiterated this. Spears tried to smooth it over by saying it would be the group’s biggest night, but after he left, Dame turned to Vance and said “What…the HELL.”

(3) TATUM PAXLEY (c) vs. LIZZY RAIN – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Mike Rome handled formal introductions. The audience chanted the “Addams Family” theme for the spooky Paxley, though both women got good reactions. They reset a couple of times after early stalemates, then went to the mat for some grappling reversals. Rain took control for a moment with an armbar, but Paxley escaped and hit a monkey flip. “Both these women” chant. They reset after yet another stalemate. Booker T related Rain’s potential coolness to MC Hammer, which is weird because of genres, but also because Hammer is thoroughly uncool (but threatening, so I don’t mean this in a bad way). Rain took control as the match went to split-screen. [c]