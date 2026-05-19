VIP PODCAST 5/19 – Bottom of the Third (Debut Episode): Jeff and Jamie look back chronologically at the history of the Bloodline, beginning with Roman (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this debut edition of “Bottom of the Third,” PWTorch columnist Jeff Rush and co-host Jamie Buckner introduce their new VIP-exclusive podcast, a limited-series looking back at the Bloodline. This episode features discussion on where the Bloodline sits historically, the concept behind their grouping, and a review of Roman Reigns’ first year as a singles competitor.
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