ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR PPV REPORT (5/15) Radican’s results & analysis of Woods vs. McGuinness, Moriarty vs. Austin, Bandido vs. Christian, Women’s Survial of the Fittest main event

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ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR REPORT

MAY 15, 2026

SALISBURY, MD

STREAMED LIVE ON HONOR CLUB

Announcers: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Ring announcer: Bobby Cruise

(1) JOSH WOODS vs. NIGEL MCGUINNESS – Pure Rules match

Both men used a rope break during the early going. Woods got a choke and McGuinness used his second rope break after the five minute mark of the match. They did some comedy with Nigel, Josh, and the ref all getting on the headset. McGuinness tricked Woods into using another rope break a short time later, but it was hard to tell why Woods was charged with one. Woods charged at Nigel in the corner again and McGuinness tied up his neck and the ref called for his third and final rope break.

Woods grabbed an ankle lock and Nigel used his last rope break to escape the hold. Now both men can be submitted in or underneath the ropes. Nigel got the win with a rebound lariat.

WINNER: Nigel McGuinness at 14:53. (**1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: Not much a contest here. It felt like this was the first chapter of a much longer match.)

(2) RED VELVET vs. VITA VAN – ROH Women’s World TV Championship

This was a good back and forth match. Both men traded counters late before Velvet hit a spinning kick to Van’s head for the win after kicking out of a pinning combination. Van kept going for her Electric Chair finisher, but Velvet was able to avoid it.

WINNER: Red Velvet at 11:16 to retain the ROH Women’s World TV Champion. (***)

This marks 12 wins in a row for Velvet.

They showed highlights of Fox beating Nick Wayne on ROH TV the previous night for the ROH World TV Title. Lio Rush challenged the winner of that match to defend the title tonight.

(3) A.R. FOX vs: LIO RUSH – ROH World TV Title match

Rush jumped Fox instead of following the Code of Honor to start the match. Fox hit a kick flip off the ringpost to wipe out Rush and the fans fired up. Rush hit a dive to the floor and worked over Fox on the outside.

Rush controlled the action until Fox hit a twisting brainbuster for a near fall. Action Andretti came down to ringside to watch the match. Fox rolled Rush right into a crazy ace cutter for a near fall. Rush fired back and hit a powerbomb and a spear for a nearfall. Rush ran around the ring like an animal and hit a dive. He then hit a springboard low stunner for a nearfall.

Rush hit Final Hour, but Fox kicked out at the last second and the fans fired up again. Rush went up top again and Andretti pushed him down to the mat that the ref didn’t see. Fox didn’t see it either. Fox then finished Rush off with a 450.

WINNER: A.R. Fox to retain the ROH World TV Title at 14:50. (***3/4)

(Radicans Analysis: It’s a shame the finish went down how it did. I don’t know how both Fox and the ref missed Rush getting pushed off the top by Andretti. The action in the match was really good and Rush’s Blackheart persona is a lot of fun to watch, as he not only has a unique personality, but his ways of setting up and executing his offense are different as well.)

Lexi Nair interviewed Sammy Guevara backstage. He said before he teamed with LFI, he was a singles star. He said that got him thinking about the AEW World Champion. He challenged Allin to a match on Collision for the AEW World Championship.

(4) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. DIAMANTE – ROH Women’s Pure Championship match

They did not follow the Code of Honor. Purrazzo got the Fujiwara armbar early and forced Diamante to use her first rope break. Diamante took control on the outside and hit a dropkick against the ring steps that hit Purrazzo’s leg. She then went after her ankle inside the ring. Diamante forced Purrazzo to use a rope break a short time later.

Diamante hit a closed fist and got her warning. She didn’t seem too upset about it. Diamante then continued her attack on Purrazzo’s leg and ankle. Purrazzo ended up using her warning for a closed for as well to star her comeback. She hit a DDT off the ropes and then locked in a Fujiwara armbar. Diamante used her second rope break to escape the hold.

Diamante managed to escape, but walked right into a snap Gotch piledriver for a 2 count. Purrazzo hit a powerbomb and applied the Venus de Milo for the win.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo to retain the ROH Women’s Pure Championship at 13:01. (***1/2)

Purrazzo is now 16-0 in Pure Rules matches.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a good match with both women going after each other hard and heavy. Purrazzo went after Diamante’s arm. Diamante went after Purrazzo’s leg and ankle. It feels like the rules of the match are forced sometimes, but they didn’t overdo it here, as rope breaks were much of a factor and the closed fist warnings actually added to the match.)

They went to Action Andretti backstage. He said he always tries to do the right thing. He said he needed his tag partner, but Rush had forgotten him. He said it made him angry and question things. He said a fire had been woken in him and Cru was done.

The announcers said Allin defending against Guevara had been made official by Tony Khan for Collision.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(5) LEE MORIARTY vs. ACE AUSTIN – ROH Pure Championship match

Moriarty manipulated Austin into using his first rope break during the early stages of the match. Austin got a Muta Lock, but Lee escaped by jamming Austin’s fingers. Moriarty kept working submissions on Austin, who eventually used his second rope break. Austin suddenly got a Koji clutch and Moriarty used his first rope break.

Moriarty began to work over Austin’s arm. Austin fired back and got a pinning combination and Moriarty used his second rope break to prevent the pin. Moriarty caught Austin with a submission using the ropes for leverage and that counter for his third and final rope break. Moriarty got another submission and Austin was out of breaks, so he had to toss Moriarty over the top to the floor to break the hold.

Austin got the Koji clutch and Moriarty used his last rope break. Both men are now out of rope breaks. Moriarty ended up getting a backwards bridging pin and he grabbed the ropes for leverage and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty at 16:07 to retain the ROH Pure Championship. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was slow to get going, but picked up nicely as it went on. They told a good story with Austin being out of his element, which allowed Moriarty to flip the rules in his favor at times during the match. The back and forth action down the stretch and the trading of submissions and pinning combinations wasn’t something I was expecting out of these two, but they pulled it off well.)

ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet cut a promo backstage. She said it feel great to be champion. She said it doesn’t feel great not being on Dynamite and not being in the Owen Hart Tournament. She said she’s motivated because Willow Nightingale was in the bracket. She said she’s coming to Collision tomorrow to beat her to the TBS Women’s Championship.

Lexi Nair interviewed Jordan Oliver & Alex Price in front of the entrance tron. Oliver said they want to wrestle for the tag titles tonight, but they’re not being defended right now. He said when they are up for grabs, they’ll be first in line. Price said if any teams want to challenge them, they’re ready to go.

Mike Bennett & Matt Taven came out to answer their challenge. Bennett said he and Taven were feeling froggy. He said daddy’s home. Taven said this is their house and their kingdom. Both teams ended up shaking hands.

The STP open challenge is up next.

(6) STP (The Infantry & Shane Taylor w/Anthony Ogogo, Christyan XO) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Floyd Turbo) & DALTON CASTLE (w/The Boys) – ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship match

STP cleaned house early and they all posed on the apron. Magnum toon a sustained beating from STP. Magnum was almost able to tag out, but Turbo got pulled from the apron. Taylor then wiped out Castle with a splash against the barrier. Turbo finally got the hot tag and ran wild. Taylor ran into the ring and sent Turbo into Truth.

It was Floyd’s chance to get worked over by STP in their own corners. He began to mount a comeback, but he could not mount a comeback. Turbo hit a big suplex on Floyd at one point. Each time he tried to get out, someone from STP would take out Magnum on the apron. Floyd hit a slam on Taylor.

The fans fired up and Castle got up on the apron to get the hot tag. Castle ran wild on STP. He caught Taylor with a big German. XO distracted Castle. The action broke down and Castle was alone in the ring with Taylor. Castle hit a Bang-a-Rang on Taylor. The infantry had been crotched on the ringpost by The Outrunners, so they couldn’t make the save. The Outrunners dropped a double elbow on Taylor. Castle then got a pinning combination of the win.

WINNERS: Floyd & Magnum & Castle at 17:46 to become the new ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was really good, but it felt like they went to the finish rather quickly. The Outrunners and Castle spent the majority of the match selling until they pulled off the win with a burst of offense late.)

STP jumped their opponents after the match ended. Even Moriarty joined in. Orange Cassidy came and Riccaboni lost his mind. Mark Briscoe came out next. Cassidy threw some weak punches at Ogogo. Briscoe then hit him with a chair. Mark went for a dive, but STP ran away. The fans responded huge to The Conglomeration making the save.

A video package aired on Mark Davis winning the AEW National Title.

(7) MARK DAVIS vs. XELUAH – AEW National Championship match

Davis controlled the action rarely. Xeluah turned the tide and sent Davis to the floor. Davis fired back on the floor and hit a shoulder tackle. Xeluah tried to slam Davis inside the ring, but collapsed under his weight. They went up top and and Davis went after his mask.

Xeluah fought him off and hit a splash off the top. He began going after Davis’s arm. They went to an odd spot where Davis went for the big clothesline, but Xeluah collapsed and then go a leg submission. Davis struggled, but got to the ropes and sold his knee.

Davis hit a snap piledriver out of nowhere for a 2 count to buy himself some time. Xeluah missed a senton off the top. Davis hit a doctor driver and then a big clothesline for the win.

WINNER: Mark Davis at 14:10. (**1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: These two didn’t have the best chemistry and this was a bit slow to get going at times. Some sequences didn’t come off very smooth either.)

Lexi Nair interviewed STP backstage. She congratulated Moriarty, but he cut her off and said shut your face. Taylor said STP would beat down The Conglomeration. They challenged any members of The Conglomeration to face any member of STP on Collision. If STP wins, that person gets a shot at Conglomerate gold.

Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy accepted the challenge from STP backstage.

(8) BANDIDO vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN (w/The Swirl) – ROH World Hvt. Championship match.

Jay Lethal interfered when Bandido set up for a piledriver on the apron and Lee Johnson distracted the ref to give Christian the upper hand. They plugged that Bandido would face Swerve Strickland in the first round of the Owen Hart Tournament. Johnson and Lethal tried to interfere again and the ref caught them. He ejected them from ringside. Bandido wiped out Lethal and Johnson with a dive, but Lethal pushed Christian out of the way.

Christian caught Bandido with a DDT when he got back into the ring. Christian went up top and Bandido rolled out of the way. Christian went after Bandido’s leg before going back up top. Bandido rolled out of the way again. Christian eventually set up Bandido hanging upside down in the turnbuckles and then he hit him with a double stomp off the top for a near fall.

They traded moves back and forth. They rent to the apron and Christian sent Bandido to the floor. He then hit a DDT to through the ropes. Christian hit the Lethal Injection, but Bandido managed to kick out at the last second. They ended up on the table and Christian hit a deadlift suplex. He nearly dropped Bandido, but he got him all the way over.

Back inside the rim a short time later, Bandido hit the 21-Plex for a nearfall. Christian hit a poison rana off the second turnbuckle and then a springboard 450 for a near fall. Riccaboni mentioned that Christian had used the same move to beat him previously.

Bandido hit a superplex and went for a SSP, but Blake got his knees up. Bandido hit a crazy dropkick to cut off a springboard from Christian a short time later. They had a crazy exchange that ended up Christian no selling a GTS and hitting a Spanish fly that left both men down. Blake went for a belt shot and the ref took the belt. He then hit a low blow and a mushroom stomp for a nearfall. Bandido caught Blake charging at him and hit a Styles Clash. He then hit a deadlift 21-Plex for the win.

WINNER: Bandido at 26:04 to retain the ROH World Championship. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was one hell of a match. When Christian couldn’t get the upper hand on his own, he had help from Lethal and Johnson. They got ejected by the ref and the pace picked up from there. The pacing in this match was just crazy, as they went full bore for almost a half hour with just a few short double downs to break up the match.

I think the match would have been better if it had an internal storyline other than them trading moved back and forth. They hinted at some things like working a part at times, but then went away from it. There were some insane sequences down stretch that pulled me into the match. Bandido’s deadlift version of the 21-plex is amazing.)

Shane Strickland ran into the ring after the match and hit a House Call on Bandido. Prince Nana came out and joined him. Strickland hit another house call. Strickland then hit a cop killa through a chair on Bandido.

All of the women except Athena came out for the Survival of the Fittest match. A video package on Athena aired and then she came out last. Riccaboni said Athena is approaching 1300 days as champion.

(9) ATHENA vs. YUKA SAKASAKI vs. MYA WORLD vs. TRISH ADORA vs. ZAYDA STEEL (w/Christopher Daniels & Blis) vs. BILLIE STARKZ – ROH Women’s World Champion Survival of The Fittest Elimination match.

Athena tossed Starkz to the floor and argued with her. The other women surrounded them and the action picked up. World hit a moonsault to the floor to wipe out all of her opponents. Athena yelled at Starkz and asked if they were on the same page, but Steel wiped them both out and tossed Starkz to the floor. Athena was running wild until Steel tossed a chair at her out of nowhere. The announcers wondered if it was legal to use the chair in the match, but the ref didn’t do anything, so they assumed it must be.

The chair got lodged in the corner. Steel tried to charge at her, but Athena got out of the way and she ran into the chair. Athena then pinned Steel with her feet on the ropes to eliminate her. Athena was about to hit Sakasaki with a chair, but World hit her from behind with a kendo stick. Everyone else ran into the ring with weapons. Athena went to the floor and got more weapons from under the ring. She tossed a trashcan into the ring and set some chairs up on the outside.

Athena tried to make a deal with Adora. She slapped Adora across the face and turned her back on her. Adora grabbed her on the apron and tossed her through the pile of chairs set up at ringside. OUCH! Adora and Starkz went at it on the table. Adora picked her up and hit a suplex, but the table didn’t break. Adora set Athena up on the table. Sakasaki then came off the top rope and hit Magic Girl Splash through the table! WOW! She appeared to overshoot the table, but she got up and was fine .

Sakazaki ducked a Lariat Tubman and Adora hit Athena instead. Sakazaki went after Adora and hit a spinning facebuster and it was good for the pin to eliminate her. Sakasaki hit Athena with a trash can over and over. She then hit the Magic Girl Splash with a trashcan on Athena inside the ring, but Starkz broke up the pin. Starkz dragged Sakasaki up top and hit a pedigree variation to eliminate her.

Starkz got a nearfall with a destroyer on World for a nearfall. Athena handed Starkz a kendo stick and they took turns hitting World with it. Starkz stacked several chairs on top of World. Athen went to the outside and got a ladder. World hit a dropkick that trapped Athena between the corner and the ladder. Athena managed to get free. World and Starkz were going at it up top> Athena hit Starkz and World knocked Athen to the floor. World then got a pinning combination on Starkz to eliminate her.

It came down to World and Athena. She hit the Maya’s World faceplant for near fall. World then applied an ankle lock on Athena. Athena tried to get to the ropes, but there are no rope breaks in this match. World continued to crank on the hold. Starkz had a white towel and she teased throwing it in, but Athena grabbed her and dragged her into the ring with World still cranking on her ankle.

World went for a kick, but Athena got out of the way. She eventually lifted World and slammed her into the stack of chairs. Athena hit a big chairshot to World’s midsection. Athena then stepped on Starkz to climb the ladder. She then hit an O-face off the ladder for the win!

WINNER: Athena at 26:10 to retain the ROH Women’s World Championship. (****1/2)

Diamante came down to the ring after the match to celebrate with Athena.

Starkz appeared on the verge of tears after the match. Athena pushed her and yelled at her. Athena called her ungrateful after she left the ring.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good main event with several women standing out. World looked really good despite taking the loss in the final fall. They built the match around some big bumps and weapon usage and it was a winning formula. They didn’t do anything too crazy, but it was fun to watch the escalation of violence as the match went on. Sakasaki’s Magic Girl Splash through the table looked fantastic with the way she executed the move by getting a lot of height before crashing through Athena.

Nobody seemed to know the rules of the match. It would have been good for the announcers to have been clued in before the match that weapons were allowed and that there are no rope brakes. The pacing of the eliminations was good for this style of match. The only thing really lacking here was drama, as it never seemed that Athena was in danger of losing the match. The other women teased working together at points against her, but nothing much came of it. Athena was especially nasty to Starkz during the match and eventually that is likely what is going to cost her the Women’s World title at some point.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X @SR_Torch.