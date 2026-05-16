AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/16): Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the world title, Willow defends TBS title against Red Velvet, Rascalz vs. The Dogs & Davis, Conglomeration in action, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

MAY 16, 2026

SALISBURY, MD. AT WICIMICO CIVIC CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,005 tickets distributed earlier in the day while the arena was set up for 2,389.

[HOUR ONE]

They cut live to the interior of the arena as Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show and ran down some of the evening’s matches. They threw to a video of the Death Riders after Dynamite.

-Moxley stood in front of the Death Riders and lamented his failures against Kyle O’Reilly. He said he’s not the same Jon Moxley from six months ago, and who he is tomorrow is better than who he is today. He said he should logically stay away from Kyle, as he has his number. Moxley said having the Continental title brings all the dragons he wants to slay to his door. He said he’ll find way. Claudio stepped up and addressed Brody King, telling Brody to bring more than bark, he must also bring the bite. Pac stepped up to say that nobody gets special treatment, Death Riders against the world. Yuta and Garcia agreed: against the world. Marina looked into the camera and said “bring it.”

(White’s Take: A quick, good little promo from Moxley with an even quicker addition from Claudio addressing the Death Riders’ upcoming matches.)

(1) THE CONGLOMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe) vs. SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (Lee Moriarty & Shawn Dean & Carli Bravo w/Shane Taylor) – AEW Trios Championship eliminator match

Kyle O’Reilly’s music played and he came out alone, seemingly confused about where his partners were. Orange Cassidy’s music played and he wandered out onto stage with Kyle. Mark Briscoe’s music played and he joined Cassidy and Kyle on the stage and they came to the ring as a group. Shane Taylor Promotions entered as a group with none other than Shane Taylor. The bell rang to start the match seven minutes into the show.

Briscoe took Bravo down with a running shoulder block and then caught him with some redneck kung fu. Bravo and Briscoe traded forearms until Bravo raked Briscoe’s eyes. Briscoe came back with some more redneck kung fu. Moriarty tagged in as did Kyle.

Kyle took Moriarty down with a double wristlock and transitioned into a pin for a one count. Moriarty ducked a roundhouse and took Kyle down with a quick pin attempt for a two count. Kyle blocked a sunset flip and attempted an armbar. Moriarty escaped as Bravo and Dean rushed the ring.

Briscoe and Cassidy fought Bravo and Dean out of the ring. Kyle hit ten-count punches on Moriarty in the corner. Briscoe tagged in and delivered ten of his own before tagging in Cassidy. Cassidy slowly climbed up and delivered a single punch. Dean tagged in and dared Cassidy to put his hands in his pockets. Cassidy obliged and took Dean down with an armless armdrag followed by a monkey flip.

Cassidy rammed Dean and Bravo’s heads alternately into the top turnbuckle. Cassidy tried to climb to the top rope, but Moriarty swept his feet out from under him. Bravo tossed Cassidy into a slingshot spear from Dean. Bravo and Dean distracted the ref while Shane Taylor delivered a big leg drop to Cassidy on the apron and they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Cassidy took Dean down with a swinging DDT. Bravo tried to drag Cassidy away from the tag, but Moriarty kicked Kyle and Briscoe off of the apron. Moriarty put Cassidy in an abdominal stretch, and got an assist from Dean, Bravo, and even Taylor at ringside. The ref caught them, and they let go, allowing Cassidy to hiptoss his way out of the hold and tag in Kyle.

Kyle hit Moriarty with a combination of kicks and an armbreaker. Kyle took Moriarty down and hit a running kick. Kyle went for the pin, but Moriarty kicked out at one. Kyle transitioned into an armbar, but Dean and Bravo broke up the hold. Dean and Bravo hit a combination back suplex and neckbreaker. Dean made the cover, but Kyle kicked out at two.

Kyle took Dean down with a high knee, but Bravo took him down with a clothesline leaving everyone down. Kyle crawled and got the hot tag to Briscoe. Briscoe hit Moriarty with a combination of jabs and a running elbow. Briscoe took Deana nd Vraco down with some redneck kung fu and an enziguri that knocked Dean out of the ring. Briscoe set up for the Jay Driller, but Bravo slipped out.

Briscoe hit Dean with a dropkick through the ropes and Cassidy followed with a suicide dive onto Moriarty at ringside. Briscoe set up a chair in the ring for the dive, but Shane Taylor stood in his way. Cassidy knocked Taylor off with an orange punch and Briscoe hit a flipping dive onto Bravo, Dean, and Moriarty. Back in the ring, Briscoe hit Bravo with the froggy ‘bo. Briscoe followed up with the Jay Driller and made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 14:00

(White’s Take: This kind of match is the lifeblood of Collision. Unnecessarily long, obvious winner, still fun to watch. Briscoe was, of course, over with the hometown crowd, although I guess the trios titles fall under the Freebirds rule, for this eliminator anyway as I’m fairly certain Roderick Strong is the actual third champion.)

-They showed a replay of Tommaso Ciampa putting Briscoe through a pair of chairs from a few weeks ago.

-They showed a video of Ospreay after Dynamite where he apologized for not getting back to Samoa Joe. He said he lost six months of his life, rushing to get back to the ring. Six months of frustration and anger. He said he’s been struggling with his matches since his return, and he was annoyed he didn’t get revenge on Moxley, but was more upset he can’t be the guy that AEW put their trust in. He said there’s nothing he can say to make other people understand, but Moxley is the ace and he elevates everyone he works with. Ospreay said he respects Joe, but no one will stop him from winning the Owen Hart Tournament. He said it’s ironic that the man who took away those six months of his life is the one who will help him win the world title. [c]

(White’s Take: This was Ospreay kind of explaining some of the confusion around him joining with Moxley despite being the one who took him out originally, even if it remains a bit strange. The promo was otherwise well-delivered and serious throughout, addressing his opponent in Joe.)

-Lexy interviewed Kyle O’Reilly who said he has Moxley’s number. He said after he submits Moxley, he’s going double or nothing. Briscoe called out Ciampa, implying he’s scared to respond. Cassidy told Willow she should say something. Willow said she’s going to beat Red Velvet in her return to Dynamite. Lexy told her that match is happening right now.

(2) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. RED VELVET – TBS Championship match

Willow’s music played and she came straight from the interview down to the ring. They cut to Red Velvet standing by backstage. She said she’s salty that Willow is in the Owen Hart Tournament and she’s not. She reminded Willow that she’s beaten her before, and said she’s going to eat her for the TBS title right now. Red Velvet’s music played and she made her way to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 32 minutes into the show.

Willow shoved Velvet to the mat. Velvet came back with a wristlock and brought Willow down with a back leg trip. Willow rolled out of an armlock and went for a powerbomb, but Velvet flipped out and landed a boot to the face. The crowd chanted for Willow and she offered Velvet a handshake.

Velvet attempted to take Willow down with an armdrag, but she blocked it and dropped Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Willow hit the ropes and charged into a leg lariat from Velvet. Velvet hit a combination of strikes on Willow in the corner. Velvet choked Willow with her boot in the corner.

Willow dodged Velvet in the corner and delivered a series of clotheslines in the corner. Willow lifted Velvet onto her shoulders, but she slipped out and rolled Willow up for two. Willow came back with a fisherman’s suplex into a pin, but Velvet kicked out at two. Willow went for a running senton, but Velvet dodged it. Velvet went for a moonsault that came up a bit short, connecting with her shins and knees.

Willow rolled out of the ring, but Velvet followed and delivered a series of punches. Velvet attempted a suplex on the outside, but Willow blocked it and delivered a vertical suplex of her own. Willow high-fived the fans at ringside as they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Willow and Velvet fought to the apron. Willow set up for a Death Valley Driver, but Velvet slipped out and delivered a forearm. Willow fired back with a forearm that knocked Velvet to the floor. Willow got a running start and went for a canon ball to the outside, but Velvet rolled out of the way and Willow crashed and burned to the floor.

Willow rolled into the ring and Velvet met her with a thrust kick. Velvet made the cover, but Willow kicked out at two. Velvet planted Willow with a DDT and then hit a pair of running knees onto Willow in the ropes. Velvet performed a cazadora into a bulldog. Velvet made the cover, but Willow kicked out a two.

Willow came back with a spinebuster. Willow made the cover, but Velvet kicked out at two. Willow lifted Velvet up for a running powerslam, but Velvet spun out into a DDT. Velvet set up for a reverse DDT of some kind, but Willow lifted Velvet up into a powerslam. Willow set up for the powerbomb again, but Velvet escaped with a hurricanrana followed by running knees.

Velvet went for a cazadora again, but Willow blocked it and slammed Velvet to the mat. Willow went for the pin, but Velvet kicked out at two. They traded strikes in the center of the ring until Willow took Velvet down with a clothesline. Willow sold her previously injured shoulder.

Willow climbed to the second rope, but Velvet met her with a strike and climbed up with her, before taking her down with a top rope victory roll of sorts. Velvet followed up with a low enziguri and made the cover, but Willow kicked out at two. Willow ducked a kick, hit the ropes and hit Velvet with a pounce. Willow lifted Velvet up and hit The Babe ith The Powerbomb, held on for the pin and picked up the win.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 13:00

(White’s Take: Red Velvet looked good throughout, although she’s still not the most egregious example of a female wrestler being wasted on ROH. Willow continued her streak of wins in good, entertaining matches and appearing beatable even when her victory is obvious.)

-They showed the brackets for the women’s side of the Owen Hart Tournament, highlighting Willow and Alex Windsor at Double or Nothing.

-They showed a video of Sammy Guevara, saying he was a singles star before teaming with LFI. Sammy said he’s beaten Darby four separate times, and said tonight would be number five and The Spanish God would be the new AEW world champion.

-Lexy was backstage with Sammy Guevara. He said history is on his side, having beaten Darby four times. He said he’s a three-time TNT champion and said he’s going to print his ticket to Double or Nothing and then promised to beat MJF and shave him bald. He said he’s the best wrestler and talker. He said he’s “numero uno” and clarified that that means “number one.”

-They showed old ROH footage of Samoa Joe as Jay Lethal’s protégé in advance of the tag match coming up next. [c]

-Darby was with Lexy, and said MJF of course isn’t at Collision, because he’s not a company guy. Darby wondered out loud why he’d risk the title on Collision before the PPV next week. Darby said he loves it, and Sammy is almost as crazy as he is. Darby told “Speedball” if he manages to win tonight, he’ll meet him on Wednesday.

-Schiavone threw to something going on in the back. The camera caught Ciampa in the middle of attacking Briscoe. They brawled out to the stage and the crowd booed as Ciampa punched away at Briscoe. Briscoe reversed a whip and rammed Ciampa into the barricade. Briscoe stomped at Ciampa and rammed him into another barricade. Briscoe tossed a chair in the ring and rolled Ciampa into the ring. Ciampa escaped the ring, but Briscoe hit him with a dive through the ropes. Briscoe threw another chair into the ring before ramming Ciampa into the ring stairs. Briscoe rolled Ciampa into the ring and set up for a Jay Driller onto the pair of chairs as the crowd chanted for him. Ciampa escaped and hit Briscoe with a low blow. Ciampa hit Briscoe hard across the back with one of the chairs. Ciampa choked Briscoe in the corner with the chair as the crowd booed. Ciampa lifted Briscoe onto the top rope and landed a big chop. Ciampa hit Briscoe with the chair and set them both up near the corner. Ciampa set up for the Psycho Driller through the chairs, but Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy charged the ring. Ciampa escaped into the crowd. Briscoe grabbed a microphone and said their match on Wednesday will be no disqualifications. Ciampa didn’t seem to want it, but Schiavone announced it would be anything goes on Wednesday.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) THE OPPS (Samoa Joe & Anthony Bowens) vs. THE LETHAL TWIST (Lee Johnson & Jay Lethal w/Blake Christian)

Samoa Joe’s music played and he entered with Bowens as the crowd cheered “Joe! Joe! Joe!” What I assume was The Lethal Twists’s music played and Lee Johnson, Blake Christian, and Jay Lethal made their way to the ring. The bell rang to start the match three minutes into the second hour.

Lethal hit Joe with a chop that didn’t seem to bother him. Lethal did a small strut and Joe hit a few right jabs and low kicks. Joe stomped on Lethal in the corner. Lethal rolled out of the ring to safety and Bowens tagged in. Johnson tagged in and took Bowens down with a headlock takeover. Johnson flipped over Bowens in the corner and flipped him off. Bowen tossed Johnson into the corner and hit him with a combination of kicks and chops. Bowens stomped at Johnson until he rolled out of the ring

Bowens followed and Lethal tried to blindside him, but Bowens hit Lethal with a kick to the gut and rammed Lethal repeatedly into the ring apron. Bowens took Johnson down with a side Russian leg sweep and tagged in Joe who hit a running senton. Blake Christian distracted Joe in the apron allowing Johnson to catch him with a hotshot across the top rope. As Joe stumbled back, Lethal hit Joe with a dropkick from the second rope and they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Joe elbowed his way out of a headlock from Lethal. Lethal tagged in Johnson who charged into a boot. However, Lethal and Johnson caught Joe with a combination dragon screw and enziguri. Johnson made the cover, but Joe kicked out at two. Lethal came in with a double axe handle from the top rope and a combination of jabs. Joe fired back with his own jabs and caught Lethal with a powerslam that left both men down.

Bowens got the hot tag and took it to Lethal and Johnson. Bowens his Johnson with a neckbreaker and a Famouser on Lethal. Bowens nailed Johnson with an inverted Olympic slam and made the cover, but Lethal broke up the pin. Lethal hit Joe on the outside with a suicide dive. Bowens hit a combination of strikes on Johnson. Johnson caught Bowens with a rollup for a two-count and then landed a thrust kick. Lethal flew from the top rope with an elbow drop onto Bowens. Johnson made the cover, but Bowens kicked out at two.

Joe blocked a Lethal Injection and locked Lethal into the Coquina Clutch. Bowens hit Johnson with The Arrival and transitioned into a sitting armbar. Johnson struggled briefly but tapped out.

WINNERS: The Opps in 12:00

Bowens took a microphone after the match said he has found solace in The Opps because they understand everything he does for the business and AEW. Bowens said he represents everyone, he is the pride of pro wrestling, and he is our hero. Bowens said he deserves a standing ovation. This was probably a heel line, but much of the crowd stood up and clapped for him. Bowens said Joe has taught him everything he needs to know: that choices have consequences.

Joe took the mic and asked Ospreay if he understands what he does for his friends. He said decisions have consequences. Joe said it’s an honor that Ospreay considers facing him a dream match but went on to say it’ll be nothing but a nightmare in the ring.

(White’s Take: Fun match, obvious winner. Joe is super over with the crowd, but the majority of the match’s highlights belonged to Bowens, who looked quite good throughout. The presumably heel promos afterwards were mostly met with cheers until Joe called out Ospreay.)

-They showed a video highlighting the feud between Swerve and Bandido, including his attack on Bandido at the previous night’s ROH show.

-Lexy was backstage with Brody King and Bandido, noting they’ll face each other if they both win in the first round. Brody began to yell at Swerve, but Bandido interrupted and told Brody it’s his battle. Bandido told Swerve that he may be the most dangerous, but he is the most wanted. Bandido said Swerve won’t be a danger to anyone after he beats him next Sunday.

(4) THE DIVINE DOMINION (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. ALLIE KATCH & KAIA McKENNA – Five minute eliminator match

Lena Kross and Bayne made their entrance while their opponents waited in the ring. They showed an inset video where they noted the previous challengers only last two minutes before questioning how long their current opponents will mae it. The bell rang to the match 22 minutes into the hour.

Allie caught Bayne with a kick, but Bayne forced her into the corner and delivered a series of punches. Kross tagged in and landed a series of back elbows. Kross kicked Kaia off the apron and hit a swinging sidewalk slam on Allie.

Kross lifted Allie up as Kaia charged in and Bayne caught her as well. They hit stereo fallaway slams followed by running attacks in the corner and a pair of flying clotheslines. Bayne and Kross hit Allie with the double chokeslam. Kross made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Divine Dominion in 2:00

-They showed a video highlighting the four-way title for the Women’s Championship. Thekla counted off Hayter, Shida, and Statlander, noting each as a dumb bitch featuring a few words from each and leaving a single middle finger. Thekla said she’s going to destroy New York. [c]

-Athena and Mina were with Lexy backstage. Athena mentioned she’s been ROH champion, basically forever, including a victory over Mina. Mina was upset that Athena broke her hand. Athena said their next match would be the same. Athena said she hopes Mina’s dreams include Mina’s body in a ditch with Toni Storm’s. Mina said her dream is winning the Owen Tournament and then winning the world title. She said she doesn’t need to dream; she will live it. Athena and Mina continued to argue as they returned to the arena.

-They showed a replay of Nigel beating Josh Woods at Supercard of Honor the night before. They also showed Lio Rush in his new character, being betrayed by former partner Action Andretti.

-They threw to Nigel from earlier in the day, having tracked down Lio Rush. Lio was in normal Lio Rush mode, no sign of The Blackheart character. Lio said he was fine with the loss and Andretti turning on him. He seemed very positive, repeatedly saying “it’s fine.” As Nigel left, Lio removed his sunglasses, revealing red eyes as a black liquid dripped from his mouth, and he continued repeating, “It’s fine.”

(White’s Take: The Lio Rush character remains strange, but at least this gives us a little bit of insight into the character instead of just randomly popping up in matches and being weird.)

(5) THE DOGS (Clark Connors & David Finlay) & MARK DAVIS vs. THE RASCALZ (Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier)

Clark Connors assaulted some random guy backstage and Finlay said it’s hard in the dog pound. They walked out onto the stage and made their way to the ring. Mark Davis’ music played as he entered wearing the National Championship around his waist. They showed an inset video of Davis defending his title at Supercard of Honor. The Rascalz’s music played and made their entrance as they showed a replay of The Rascalz winning on ROH, with Nigel noting that they’re riding “high.” The bell rang to start the match 35 minutes into the hour.

Dezmond hit a quick thrust kick and jumped onto Davis’ back. Wentz and Reed tagged in and all three stomped away at Davis. Finlay and Connors dragged Davis out of the ring to relative safety, but all three caught a kick as they climbed onto the apron. The Rascalz set up for a triple dive, but Finlay and Connors met them in the ring while Davis caught Dezmond on the outside. They all brawled around the outside, with Wentz and Reed ramming Finlay and Connors into the barricade. Dezmond hit a series of kicks on Davis and was joined by Reed and Wentz for even more kicks and a double stomp.

Finlay and Connors entered and Finlay rammed Reed into Dezmond, sending them both rolling to the outside. Connors took Wentz down with a running shoulder block, and Davis hit him with a running senton. The Dogs and Davis celebrated as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Wentz escaped Finlay and Connors and crawled towards his corner for the tag. Connors cut off the ring and knocked Dezmond and Reed off the apron. Connors hit Wentz with a running shoulder block. Wentz caught Connors with a handspring into a high knee that left both men down and crawling for the tag.

Reed got the hot tag and hit Finlay with a leg drop in the ropes. Reed hit Finlay with a thrust cut and Dezmond took Connors down with a running cutter. Reed and Dezmond hit Finlay with a double thrust kick and then a combination back suplex and neckbreaker. Reed made the cover, but Finlay kicked out at two.

Wentz and Reed lifted Finlay onto their shoulders, but Connors broke it up. Connors hit a powerslam on Wentz as Finlay hit Dezmond with a neckbreaker. Finlay and Connors set Reed and Wentz up for a double doomsday device, as Davis climbed to the top rope. Reed and Wentz rolled out and Dezmond flew in and took Davis down with a hurricanrana from the top.

Davis rolled out of the ring with Finlay and Connors, but The Rascalz hit them all with a triple dive. Back in the ring, they hit Davis with a senton, a splash, and a 450 splash from the top rope. Reed made the cover, but Finlay broke up the pin. They brawled to the outside where Finlay and Connors tossed Dezmond and Wentz into the barricade.

In the ring, Reed hit a double cutter on Finlay and Connors. He went for a jumping cutter onto Davis on the apron, but Davis caught him. Favis hit Reed with a piledriver in the center of the ring. Finlay and Connors delivered the Full Clip spear/suplex combination. Davis made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Mark Davis & The Dogs in 12:00 [c]

(White’s Take: Another random trios match that fits right in on an episode of Collision. This was fast-paced and athletic action from The Rascalz, balanced out with crisp power offense from Davis and The Dogs. A very enjoyable match, and it makes sense the team that has a match on the PPV would pick up the victory.)

-Anna Jay was backstage with Lexy, noting her solid performance, but loss to Willow two weeks prior. Anna said she didn’t kill her comeback and said there’s a lot left for “us.” Tay Melo ran into the shot and said they’re back for one thing. “Just try us.”

(6) DARBY ALLIN vs. SAMMY GUEVARA – No countouts AEW World Championship match

Sammy’s music played and he came down the aisle. He stopped to pull out some tables and a ladder from underneath the ring. Darby’s music played and he calmly walked towards the ring with the title. Schiavone said they’ll stay with the match as long as it takes, but the bell rang to start the match 54 minutes into the second hour.

Sammy stomped Darby face first into the title as he entered the ring. Sammy rolled out and rammed Darby into the barricade repeatedly. Sammy set up a table and rammed Darby back and forth against barricades again. Sammy dragged the ladder to the stage area and set it up in front of the table as Darby struggled to his feet.

Sammy hit Darby with a running knee and then stopped to talk to the camera, saying he’ll be world champion. Sammy rolled Darby onto the table and then began to climb the ladder. Sammy stood all the way on top of the ladder, implying he may be crazy with his hands before jumping from the top of the ladder and crashing into Darby with a swanton bomb.

Sammy was slow to recover but rolled Darby into the ring and made the cover, but Darby kicked out at two. Sammy set up for the GTH, but Darby caught Sammy’s knee, swept out his leg and put Sammy into a Scorpion Death Lock. As Sammy struggled in the hold, Darby seemed to get dizzy, and reached for his head before falling to the mat.

The referee checked on Darby as Schiavone said it looked like Darby nearly passed out. Sammy hit Darby with a splash from the top rope and made the cover, but Darby kicked out at two. Sammy set Darby onto the top rope and climbed up with him. Darby knocked Sammy off the turnbuckle to the mat. Darby climbed to his feet on the top rope, but Sammy swept his legs out and Darby hit the turnbuckle, the apron, and then the floor in a nasty landing.

Sammy followed Darby to the floor and they continued to brawl. Sammy hit Darby with a leaping kick from the steel stairs that rocked Darby. Sammy rolled Darby back into the ring. Sammy hit Darby with a snap suplex, held on, rolled through, hit the second, and then landed the third amigo. Sammy made the cover, but Darby kicked out a two.

Sammy locked in a side headlock, and Darby struggle to his feet. Darby punched his way out of the hold but ran right into a thrust kick. Sammy hooked the leg but only got two. They noted that they’re in overtime and went to commercial. [c]

[OVERRUN]

They returned from commercial as Darby landed a shotgun dropkick that knocked Sammy through the ropes to the floor. Darby got a head of steam and went for a suicide dive, but Sammy stepped out of the way and caught him with a cutter to the floor. Sammy rolled Darby into the ring and climbed onto the apron.

Sammy springboarded into the ring, but Darby caught Sammy out of the air with a sleeper hold. Sammy struggled in the hold, tried to get to his feet but collapsed back to the mat. Sammy crawled until finally getting his Drop, but Sammy rolled out of distance. Darby went after Sammy, but Sammy caught him with a thumb to the eye. Sammy stepped onto the top rope and came down onto a standing Darby with a double stomp into the apron. Sammy rolled Darby into the ring and made the cover, but Darby kicked out at two.

Sammy lifted Darby up onto the top turnbuckle and climbed up with him. Darby fought him off and shocked Sammy down. Sammy flipped and landed on his feet, sprinted back up the corner and took Darby down with a Spanish Fly from the top rope. Sammy landed weirdly on his knee and crawled into a cover, but Darby kicked out at two.

Darby caught Sammy with a jawbreaker and a series of punches before running right into a thrust kick. Sammy hit the ropes, but Darby caught him with a springboard into a standing Coffin Drop. Darby followed up with a code red into a pin, but Sammy kicked out at two.

Darby set up for a Scorpion Death Drop, but Sammy landed a knee to the head. Darby climbed to the top rope, but Sammy caught him knee to the back. Sammy lifted Darby off the rope into a GTH that landed flush. Sammy lifted him up again and landed a second GTH. Sammy climbed to the top rope and hit Darby with a shooting star press. Sammy made the cover, but Darby kicked out at two.

Darby rolled to the outside, and Sammy followed him out. Sammy set up a table near the ring post, lifted Darby up and laid him across the table. Sammy climbed to the top rope and went for a 690 senton. Darby rolled out of the way at the last second and Sammy crashed through the table. Darby rolled Sammy into the ring, climbed to the top rope and landed a Coffin Drop. Darby made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 17:00 to retain the AEW World Championship

(White’s Take: This was pretty much exactly what one might expect from these two. Darby continues to tell the story of barely surviving his matches, running until the wheels fall off. The moment where he lost his grip on the Scorpion Death Lock and nearly passed out is another wrinkle to watch for in the story going forward. This was a compelling match built around acrobatics and big spots. It was dragged down a bit by the obvious winner and Darby’s near-superhuman ability to absorb punishment at this point, which was reared its head when Sammy hit his finisher twice in a row and you still knew Darby would kick out. Still, another very entertaining notch in the belt of the crazy Darby title run.)

Darby was beat up but got his hands on the title as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Well, this was a top-shelf edition of Collision. We don’t usually get overruns on the Saturday show, or World title matches, but those two things combined to make for a very fun main event. The show was also littered with other relevant bits leading into Double or Nothing, especially with promos from Moxley, Ospreay, and Joe. Willow and Velvet had a good women’s match, and the rest was the normal Collision collection of multi-person, good-but-irrelevant matches. Still, a better-than-normal episode with a main event worth seeing for anyone not otherwise put off by Darby’s reign.