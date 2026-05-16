FREE PODCAST 5/15 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Machado talk Gunther vs. Keys, Cody’s popularity, Trick-Miz, more, plus on-site correspondent (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout, plus PWTorch’s Joshua White joins the show as an on-site correspondent. They begin discussing what worked with the Gunther-Royce Keys match and the state of Cody Rhodes as a babyface regaining traction, plus Trick Williams, Sami Zayn, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, and more. Jason D from Australia was back as a caller after time away, too.
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