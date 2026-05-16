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VIP PODCAST 5/15 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Gunther talks his way to needing to earn a title match he already had, Trick and Miz interact, Sami vents and frets, more (18 min.)

May 16, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 15 edition of WWE Smackdown including Royce Keys vs. Gunther in a match to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams vs. Miz, a WWE Women’s Tag Title match, more Sami Zayn venting and fretting, and more.

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