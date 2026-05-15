FREE PODCAST 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner reunite to discuss Owen Hart Cup brackets, build for World Title vs. Hair match, Brian Cage and Mark Briscoe return, Jericho in Vikings schedule promo, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributor Joel Dehnel reunites with Gregg Kanner to review the May 13th edition of AEW Dynamite from Asheville, N.C. They review the teasing of MJF going bald and feud with Darby Allin. Will Ospreay is the clear favorite to win the men’s Owen Hart Cup while the women’s side is a little less predictable. Kevin Knight is being elevated each week. Brian Cage has his first match back in AEW in over a year and Mark Briscoe will return to action next week.
All this and more including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach and our awesome listeners.
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com
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