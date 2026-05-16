TOP CMLL MATCHES OF THE WEEK: The wrestler who AEW is really missing the boat on shines in a six-man tag match at Arena Puebla, plus Kushida, Mistico, more

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Here’s a look at some of the top matches from this week in CMLL.

•Arena Mexico 5/5 – Kushida & Yutani beat Templario & Mascara Dorada when Yutani pinned Templario.

Yutani could be a breakout star worldwide this year. He should be on every major promotion’s radar. He’s a Japanese born soccer player who came to Mexico to play soccer. It didn’t work out so he trained to become a wrestler. He’s got a cool look, lots of charisma and can do a lot of spectacular things. Templario challenged Yutani to a Mano a Mano match for the following week. Good match.

•Arena Mexico 5/8 – Mistico & Titan beat Barbaro Cavernario & Angel De Oro when Mistico beat Cavernario with the La Mistica armbar.

Kpop group BTS was watching from the front row while wearing lucha masks. Very good match.

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•Arena Puebla 5/11 – Mistico & Mascara Dorada & Atlantis Jr beat Hechicero & Soberano Jr. & Averno when Dorada pinned Averno with a shooting star press.

AEW is really missing the boat by not doing more with Dorada. He’s one of the best luchadors and biggest stars in Mexico but is basically an enhancement guy in AEW. Very good match.