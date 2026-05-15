FREE PODCAST 5/15 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE turning to big men in tough times, Jericho, iPPVs, Morrison injury, Christian’s quick title loss, indy scene, more (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 6 and 9, 2011.

On the May 6, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops, they discuss with live callers this week’s big news items, the big Smackdown SPOILER on Friday night, TNA Impact last night and the Impact rating that came in during the show, Vince McMahon’s roots in not wanting to be a wrestling promoter dating back to before he bought out the WWF, and a ton of other topics covered with callers… At the top of the show, Caldwell & Hoops are joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican for an in-depth look at the current independent scene, iPPVs, independent wrestling DVDs, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, James and Brian break down a PWTorch Newsletter 20 Years Ago Back-Issue covering Sid’s jump to WWF, house shows with Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior-Undertaker, Ric Flair-El Gigante, and more tidbits from the time.

Then on the May 9, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss with live callers Christian’s quick title loss, how WWE could have built to the title match and grabbed a rating, whether Christian could have been a centerpiece of Smackdown, the Smackdown rating being lowest of the year, John Morrison’s injury, where WWE goes from here on Raw post-Rock, whether anyone would step up in TNA’s place if they were to go away, and more.

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