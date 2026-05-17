NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS 33 NIGHTS ONE AND TWO RESULTS (5/13 and 5/14): Lansdell’s recap of the first two nights of action in the annual junior heavyweight tournament

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I’ll be honest with you, folks. Even when you love wrestling, and New Japan is your favourite promotion, there are times when the sheer volume of it becomes too much. As much as I would have loved to bring you in-depth coverage of every Best of the Super Juniors match, real life and the annoying fact that there are only 24 hours in a day have conspired to make that impossible.

What I can do is bring you periodic “catch-ups” every few days so that you get a good idea for where things stand. I appreciate that most people reading this are not as obsessive as I am about watching everything that happens over the lion mark, so I felt like this would allow you to pick and choose which matches you watch based on my observations.

May 14, Night One – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

B Block – TAIJI ISHIMORI vs. JAKOB AUSTIN YOUNG

A high-octane opener for the night and for the tournament between a perennial favourite (who has yet to win the tournament) in Ishimori and a first-timer in Young who will want to show that he isn’t just in the lineup to make up the numbers. There was nothing spectacular here, but it was a good and enjoyable match. While he did feel a little lost at times, Young did not seem out of his depth. A lot of that can be credited to the experience and skill of Ishimori. The match had good flow and some nice exchanges, but it was more of an amuse-bouche to open the palate than anything else. Ishimori got the win with the Bone Lock.

B Block – SHO vs. YOSHINOBU KANEMARU

This was not the match I was least looking forward to all tournament, but it was up there. It ended up being quite enjoyable. I fully expected a 15-second farce with one demanding the other lay down, then the person who did lie down snatching a rollup with a handful of tights for the win. Sho got on the mic pre-match and said it was a travesty that this match was not a main event, but they were going to put on the best match they could…but that nobody wanted to get hurt. I felt like an absolute genius when Kanemaru did lie down and did grab a rollup, but alas it did not lead to the finish. Kanemaru went for a series of flash pins with no luck. He abandoned the “nobody getting hurt” plan and attacked Sho’s knee on the floor, applying a figure four and trying to get the count-out win. After a few more HoT Shenanigans (TM), Kanemaru inadvertently spit whisky in the referee’s face to prompt the DQ.

A Block – DAIKI NAGAI vs. RYUSUKE TAGUCHI

Nagai replaced Douki in the tournament after the latter claimed that, as the reigning Junior Heavyweight champion, he did not need to be part of the tournament as it was clear he was the best of the juniors already. Nagai is technically still a Young Lion and as such would be expected to lose all nine of his matches, but if he were to win one I would expect it to be this one. He jumped Taguchi before the bell, immediately suggesting to me that he would not in fact be winning. You never know which Taguchi is going to show up for any given BOSJ match, and for this one there was precious little actual comedy. I like to believe that was to give the youngster a chance to shine against a talented veteran as opposed to beating him as a full-on comedy guy. Nagai did in fact take his chance to shine, countering both Dodan and the ankle lock before finally succumbing to the Dodan in the middle of the ring. Taguchi won’t win many more, but this was a nice reminder of how good he used to be…and maybe still can be? I would recommend this one both to get an idea of how much Nagai has improved and to see what Taguchi can still do.

B Block – HYO vs. YOH

Hyo is one of the visiting talents in this year’s tournament, coming from Dragon Gate. Apparently he says he is no longer a human, but is instead a leopard. His entrance felt like a combination of Hiromu Takahashi and Yoh, with early 2000s Chris Jericho’s wardrobe. With Yoh’s current comedic predisposition, I set my expectations for this to be the comic relief of the night. Yoh has a new entrance, with a tron screen featuring bananas (of course…) and YOLO. He came out in a brown and yellow adult magazine-branded outfit. Because of course he did. What else would be the natural progression from last year’s Ziploc outfits? My prediction of comedy was quickly borne out, leading to a quick stunner into a Samson driver by Hyo to pick up the win. You know what? I do recommend watching this. The theatrics, the uniqueness of Hyo, the laughs, and the sweet finisher make it fun, and it’s short enough that you can likely squeeze it in. There was also some fun post-match activity that you simply HAVE to see to believe.

A Block – NICK WAYNE vs. ROBBIE X

Interesting choice of opening match for these two gents. Wayne started last year’s BOSJ with a string of impressive wins that included a victory over then-champion El Desperado. He never got the title match that such a win would usually merit, though. Robbie X has been playing hot potato with the junior tag championships, and would be expected to perform well this year. Wayne managed to keep up with the extreme pace of Robbie X, a feat made all the more impressive given Wayne’s recent injury woes. As the match went on they did a good job varying the pace and hitting big spots. One of my issues with Robbie X has always been that he seems to have nothing in his arsenal that isn’t full-on acrobatics, but he did show a little more variety here. The finishing sequence of this match delivered the first “holy heck” moments of the tournament, something we’ve come to expect from BOSJ. Wayne hit the Wayne’s World springboard cutter for the win. Nick Wayne has improved a lot, and no small part of that is down to his time in Japan. Match of the night so far, and definitely worth watching.

B Block – KUSHIDA vs. ROBBIE EAGLES

Kushida always seems to resurface for BOSJ, and every time he does we are reminded that he used to be one of the pillars of the junior heavyweight division in New Japan. Eagles was an excellent choice of opponent to give us that reminder, given the similarities in style and their familiarity with each other. Kushida took his shoes off before the match, something he did last year against Eagles’ partner Kosei Fujita. Kushida won that match, which became more of a grappling contest than a pro wrestling match. They didn’t try to replicate that effort here, though the match was heavy on the mat wrestling. It was entertaining to watch and very different from the traditional fare, but for me it didn’t break any new ground. We have seen this sort of match before, and we’ve seen the counters and escaped before. That does not mean it was a bad match! Far from it, in fact. It just means that this style has lost some novelty for me. If you’re still into it, you will enjoy this. Otherwise you can safely skip it. The finishing exchange of roll-throughs and counters was the best part, ending with Kushida hitting the Back to the Future for the win.

A Block – TITAN vs. MASTER WATO

Titan is like El Desperado in that he manages to steal the show and put on great matches without ever doing anything that stands out. On the other hand Wato has struggled to connect with the fans despite having some eye-catching moves and all the ability a man could want. This was a good match that went back and forth, but good matches have never been the issue for Wato. He just doesn’t make you feel like you need to watch. They did some flying, they did some mat work, and Titan got the win with a bridging modified scorpion deathlock. Even with Titan’s personality coming through, the match just lacked soul. There was not enough in the plus column here to counteract that lack. If you have seen a Titan match, you can pretty much imagine how this went.

B Block – DAISUKE SASAKI vs. EL DESPERADO

Sasaki has been around a long time, but I have somehow never seen him wrestle. His current presentation looks like the lovechild of Vampiro and Raven, if you can imagine such a thing. He’s visiting from DDT, where he is the Over-40 champion and part of the Ten-Man Tag champion team. The mind boggles at both concepts. The wrestling in DDT can run the gamut from amazing to asinine, so I was not sure what to expect from Sasaki. Add in Desperado’s fondness for the hardcore style and it’s not hard to see why I came in with some trepidation. To say I was pleasantly surprised would be an understatement. The highlight of the match, and maybe the night so far, was Sasaki coming off the top to hit a flying back elbow to Desperado, who was sitting on a chair in the crowd. They managed to have a good match in and out of the ring, hampered only slightly by a ref bump and a punt to the groin leading to the finish. Sasaki transitioned La Mistica into a crossface to get the submission win after the low blow. I would not expect many of his matches to follow this formula or to go as long as this, but Sasaki impressed me here. Desperado, magnanimous as ever, took the loss because he could afford to. In all likelihood he will be near the top of the standings as we get to the end of the group stage. Definitely one to watch, especially if you aren’t familiar with Sasaki.

A Block – KOSEI FUJITA vs. FRANCESCO AKIRA

These two men really do not like each other. Fujita ambushed Akira during his entrance by launching a chair at his head, busting him open. The physicality did not slack off, at times feeling like Akira was genuinely angry about the chair mishap. A table was erected early in the match, and when Akira eventually got powerbombed through it his head bounced sickeningly off the mat on the floor. A high-paced, high-impact match that felt like a real grudge match between two of the pre-tournament favourites and immediately became the match of the night. In fact, if this ends up being the match of the tournament I would not be disappointed. It feels unlikely that Fujita will go back-to-back, but he’s going to be in contention the whole time. It should go without saying that you should prioritize seeing this one.

May 16, Night 2 – Esforta Arena Hachioji

The second night would see the opening matches for Valiente Jr and Jun Kasai, a quirk of having 20 competitors and only running nine matches per show for these dual-block shows at the start of the tournament.

A Block – VALIENTE JR (0) vs. DAIKI NAGAI (0)

The traditional lucha style is not my cup of tea, but Valiente did not show himself to meet that definition. Nagai again started before the bell and was impressive right off the bat. I would be shocked if he does not go on excursion right after BOSJ, assuming they don’t just keep him in New Japan and declare him to be a graduate.That said, it won’t be on the strength of this match which felt like it got cut very short. It took less than five minutes for Valiente to get the pin with the Valiente Special. Imminently skippable, and to be honest something of a disappointment.

A Block – RYUSUKE TAGUCHI (2) vs. MASTER WATO (0)

Former tag partners collide and explode! For a match that went a mere two minutes and change, this was about as good as you could expect it to be. They crammed a lot of counters and reversals into that time, and they went all-out with no comedy from Taguchi. The veteran got the better of things with a counter of Recientemente into a package pin for the victory. They shook hands after the match, but I am starting to wonder if we don’t get a losing streak for Wato that leads to a change of personality. Or, to be more accurate, an actual personality being developed. It’s worth giving this a look as it’s short and exciting, and might be relevant down the line,

B Block – JAKOB AUSTIN YOUNG (0) vs. YOH (0)

Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto, who were in the corners or Young and Yoh respectively, trash-talked each other before the bell. This led to Yoh offering to let those two fight first, a plan sadly foiled by the referee. It would be funny, if somewhat trite, if I could accurately tell you that this exchange was the most interesting thing about the match. While it was pretty formulaic, I don’t think it would be fair to call it dull. Yoh hit Direct Drive somewhat suddenly to pick up his first points, but the match told us nothing about the larger tournament picture. Perfectly acceptable wrestling, as the saying goes.

A Block – FRANCESCO AKIRA (0) vs. ROBBIE X (0)

Poor Akira, starting his tournament against two guys who despise him. Then again, he’s worked hard in recent months to make sure that is a long list. Robbie had a nasty shiner over his left eye as a result of his match with Nick Wayne, and Chris Charlton mentioned on commentary that Robbie was going to avoid using his X Express top-tope finisher in the match. That injury was worked into the story of the match, much to my delight. Robbie tried a backslide pin with a headstand at one point that gave a striking visual, though not a victory. Charlton’s prediction of “no X Express” did not come true, but Robbie also did not connect with it. A sweet head kick in the corner, however, did secure two points for him. Not quite a must-see match, but an enjoyable one that forced Robbie to change up his style. I am curious about the plan for Akira with an 0-2 start, but there are seven matches still to come so there’s plenty of time to turn it around.

B Block – DAISUKE SASAKI (2) vs. KUSHIDA (2)

By way of an interesting side note, Sasaki went a record 14 years between BOSJ appearances. That said, he started his tournament facing two men he had faced before. As Kushida made his entrance, Sasaki was removing his boots while sitting on the top turnbuckle. After what seemed to be an interminable time, Sasaki decided he had waited long enough and jumped Kushida before he could remove the second boot. From there we got much more of what I expected from Sasaki: dirty tactics with a chairshot to the bare leg, and methodical attacks on the new weak point. In a lot of ways it was a Kanemaru-style approach, albeit with more charisma and ring presence. Kushida would eventually get control, then retrieved his boot which he proceeded to push into Sasaki’s face. That entire sentence is one I never thought I would type. As if trying to one-up themselves, Kushida also applied a mandible claw complete with Socko-san, Mr Socko’s Japanese equivalent. Sasaki managed to break the hold, blocked a kick, bit down on Kushida’s bare toes, and finished him off by stuffing Socko-san in Kushida’s mouth and applying the crossface for a submission win. As surreal as that whole sequence was, I owe Sasaki a massive apology. He has managed to combine comedy, brawling, technical wrestling, and ring presence in one package. I’ve enjoyed both his matches so far and they both felt quite different.

A Block – TITAN (2) vs. JUN KASAI (0)

I knew it had to happen eventually, but I was dreading the first of nine Jun Kasai matches I would need to watch to get through this tournament. That he started against Titan, who can usually get a quality match out of anyone, was a minor boon. The 50-year-old Kasai got a surprisingly strong reaction for his BOSJ debut. Kasai immediately went to the outside, grabbed four chairs from under the ring, and tried to get Titan to join him. Kasai handed him a chair and they had a brief duel. Kasai got the better of it, naturally. From there we had several minutes of Kasai brawling. Titan’s mask got ripped, skewers got jammed into Kasai’s head, Kasai showed off some of his more legal offence, but ultimately Titan got his knees up to block a top-rope splash and then tied up Kasai in an innovative pinning combination to get the win. Nowhere near as bad as I feared, and not one I would say you should avoid, but certainly not a must-see.

B Block – SHO (2) vs. ROBBIE EAGLES (0)

Sho hid himself in the crowd during Eagles’ entrance, holding up a TMDK shirt. Eagles went over to high five the “fan” which of course gave Sho the upper hand. As much as I complain about House of Torture, that sort of heel tactic is quite fun. In fairness to Jun Kasai and Daisuke Sasaki, this match had more outside-the-ring action than any other thus far. Sho went after Eagles’ ribs with a chair, and spent the match focusing on that area. I noticed for the first time in this match that Eagles has a tendency to vocally oversell things, which did not take long to grow tiresome once I realised it was a thing. Because I am a generous individual, I felt it important to point it out to all of you. You’re welcome. The match was going well until they tried to get a bit too contrived with Sho’s wrench, and it kind of fell flat from there. Eagles got Sho to tap out to a wrench-assisted Ron Miller Special, but the referee was recovering from the requisite ref bump at the time. A sheet metal shot to the head later, and a Shock Arrow finished it for Sho. It started decently enough but the ending just ruined it for me.

A Block – NICK WAYNE (2) vs. KOSEI FUJITA (2)

Terms like “the future of the business” get used and misused so often that they have been rendered largely meaningless, but this match certainly could be considered a showcase for two talents with huge potential to be successful for decades. They certainly put on a match here that is befitting of that tag. Wayne and Fujita gave us a back-and-forth, exciting contest that felt like two young bucks running headlong into each other until one of them stopped running. Normally that sort of match loses me, but in this case it WAS the story as opposed to being indicative of a lack of story. Each man escaped the other’s finisher before Fujita was able to connect with the Thrill Ride to take the win. Go out of your way to watch this one.

B Block – EL DESPERADO (0) vs. TAIJI ISHIMORI (2)

These two have a well-established rivalry, and with the current champion being missing from the tournament this made for a fitting main event. Few people would have expected Desperado to be coming off a loss to Daisuke Sasaki, though. My only question coming in was whether they would be able to avoid a “greatest hits” match where they just rehashed the same spots they’ve used in previous meetings. A main event calls for more effort in my mind, and that would feel like they were both phoning it in. It’s fair to say they avoided that pitfall. What we got was a classic “work the arm” versus “work the leg” match with each man targeting a limb to set up their submission finish. It wasn’t the best execution of the concept, but it easily fulfilled its role as the main event of a good BOSJ show. Another one that’s worth watching, for sure. I hope that the damage each man did to the other is not forgotten on Night Three.

Final thoughts: It’s still very early in the tournament and thus too soon to say which strong starts are real and which weak ones are setting up for a comeback. Kosei Fujita has been the standout thus far with two excellent matches. Taguchi, Sasaki, and Kushida have all been pleasant surprises. It would be harsh to call Valiente Jr a disappointment based on one match, but I did expect more out of Jakob Austin Young. Nick Wayne’s growth is still encouraging to see and I hope he continues to impress as the tournament rolls on. I will be back soon with my thoughts on Night Three, and keep your eyes and ears open for a Seven Star Podcast discussing these matches and more.