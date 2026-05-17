News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1969 (May 13, 2026): Keller’s report on WWE Backlash, PLE Roundtable Reviews, Parks column on future of NXT cutbacks, more

May 17, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1969

Cover-dated May 13, 2026

LINK: 1969 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s WWE Backlash PLE report… Backlash PLE Roundtable Reviews.. Greg Parks’s feature column on the future of the NXT roster cuts… Keller’s TV reports… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)
THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2026