VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1969 (May 13, 2026): Keller’s report on WWE Backlash, PLE Roundtable Reviews, Parks column on future of NXT cutbacks, more

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PWTorch Newsletter #1969
Cover-dated May 13, 2026
LINK: 1969 PWTorch Newsletter PDF
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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s WWE Backlash PLE report… Backlash PLE Roundtable Reviews.. Greg Parks’s feature column on the future of the NXT roster cuts… Keller’s TV reports… More…
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