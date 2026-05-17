VIP PODCAST 5/17 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Shiozaki shines in Champion Carnival finals, NJPW BOSJ, Speedball vs. Red, Sekimoto, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo hours after the dramatic end of All Japan’s Champion Carnival to talk the herculean efforts of Go Shiozaki against Madoka Kikuta and Hideki Suzuki, and where AJPW may be headed from here. Plus early analysis of the Best of the Super Juniors with detailed thoughts on Nick Wayne and the fantastic Akira vs. Fujita main event, wXw in Hamburg, Daisuke Sekimoto putting a rookie in his place, Amazing Red turning back the clock, and a from-the-vault rec where we turn back the clock to 1998. An hour of power this week on ProWres Paradise!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com